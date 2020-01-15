Digital Sphygmomanometer Market Outlook 2019: Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2025

The Advanced Research on Digital Sphygmomanometer Market- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Digital Sphygmomanometer Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The global digital sphygmomanometer market will experience robust growth from 2016 to 2025. This can be primarily attributed to number of factors such as the rise in major risk factors for hypertension, increased awareness towards timely control and effective management of hypertension, growing preference for self-monitoring, increasing prevalence of hypertension, and rise in geriatric population. Hypertension is one of the key factors responsible for stroke and heart disease. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 75 million Americans (i.e., 1 of 3 adults) have high BP. Moreover, CDC states that 54% of these adults have their BP under control. In addition to this, around 7 in 10 people have their first heart attack due to high BP. Every year, the country spends almost $46 billion on the management of such high prevalence of hypertension. However, as per the studies conducted, it has been observed that the results obtained through digital sphygmomanometer are less accurate as compared to mercury and aneroid sphygmomanometers. Thus, this concern can limit their adoption by healthcare organizations, thus restraining the market growth.

Competitive Analysis of Digital Sphygmomanometer Market:

ARCHOS

Rossmax International Ltd.

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue medical equipment & supply Co. Ltd.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

SunTech Medical Inc.

Welch Allyn

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Distinguishing the increasing predominance of Digital Sphygmomanometer Market, this market research report demonstrates to be a key source of management and thorough data on the market across the globe. To coordinate with the perspective and forecast, this Digital Sphygmomanometer report assesses the present market along with the changing trends on the marketplace. It is systematic research depending on the market and examines the competitive frame of their global Digital Sphygmomanometer Industry. Total information gained from reputable sources from the industry and via proven research methodological analysis, this report provides 360degree data with this marketplace. The Report Data includes marketplace figures, graphs, and statistics and renders an innovative degree calculated strategy of their worldwide market.

Categorical Division by Type:

Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitors

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

Pediatric Blood Pressure Monitors

Based on Application:

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulances

The Regional Evaluation Ensures:

1. North America

2. Asia-Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. The Middle East, and Africa

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America accounted for a majority share of the global digital sphygmomanometer market in 2016 owing to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure along with advancements in remote physiological monitoring in the region.

The Asia-Pacific digital sphygmomanometer market is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure in countries such as China and India along with increased awareness related to the advantages of vital signs monitoring at home.

