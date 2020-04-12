Digital Sphygmomanometer Market- by Product Type, End User, Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The global digital sphygmomanometer market will experience robust growth from 2016 to 2025. This can be primarily attributed to number of factors such as the rise in major risk factors for hypertension, increased awareness towards timely control and effective management of hypertension, growing preference for self-monitoring, increasing prevalence of hypertension, and rise in geriatric population. Hypertension is one of the key factors responsible for stroke and heart disease. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 75 million Americans (i.e., 1 of 3 adults) have high BP. Moreover, CDC states that 54% of these adults have their BP under control. In addition to this, around 7 in 10 people have their first heart attack due to high BP. Every year, the country spends almost 46 billion on the management of such high prevalence of hypertension. However, as per the studies conducted, it has been observed that the results obtained through digital sphygmomanometer are less accurate as compared to mercury and aneroid sphygmomanometers. Thus, this concern can limit their adoption by healthcare organizations, thus restraining the market growth.

Product Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

There are different types of digital sphygmomanometer available in the market. On a broader level, these are classified into: upper arm blood pressure monitors, wrist blood pressure monitors, ambulatory blood pressure monitors, and pediatric blood pressure monitors. Among these, wrist and upper arm blood pressure monitors are the widely adopted monitors while ambulatory BP monitors are primarily used for continuous monitoring of blood pressure.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

The homecare settings segment dominated the global market for digital sphygmomanometer in 2016 due to ease of usability, and increased adoption of these devices owing to growing awareness related to vital signs monitoring. Moreover, increased adoption of wearable devices among patients to sustain a healthy lifestyle is further contributing to the growth of this segment.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America accounted for a majority share of the global digital sphygmomanometer market in 2016 owing to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure along with advancements in remote physiological monitoring in the region. The Asia-Pacific digital sphygmomanometer market is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure in countries such as China and India along with increased awareness related to the advantages of vital signs monitoring at home.

Competitive Insights

The key strategy adopted by the major players operating in the global digital sphygmomanometer market is product development. For instance, in October 2013, Omron Healthcare India launched four new models (OMRON HEM-7120, HEM-7121, HEM-7130, & HEM-7132 BP monitors) in its home blood pressure monitor product line. This product launch aims to strengthen Omron’s position in the digital blood pressure monitors. Moreover, in July 2017, SunTech Medical acquired non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) monitoring product portfolio from CAS Medical Systems, Inc. Such strategic acquisitions will complement their product portfolio, which will further contribute to the development of innovative technologies.

Some of the key players in this market are, Microlife Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., ARCHOS, Rossmax International Ltd., Rudolf Riester GmbH, Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue medical equipment & supply Co., Ltd., Omron Healthcare, Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Welch Allyn, and Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Digital Sphygmomanometer Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitors

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

Pediatric Blood Pressure Monitors

By End User:

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulances

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

