Digital Signature Market by Top Competitors Ascertia, eSignLive by VASCO, Secured Signing Limited, SIGNiX, Entrust Datacard Corporation, RPost, Kofax Inc, DocuSign Inc. and others

Major Market Competitors:

Adobe Systems Software Ireland Ltd.,

Gemalto NV,

Ascertia,

eSignLive by VASCO,

Secured Signing Limited,

SIGNiX,

Entrust Datacard Corporation,

RPost,

Kofax Inc,

DocuSign Inc.,

Identrust, Inc.,

Arthur D. Little,

Shachihata Inc

Company Share Analysis: Global Digital Signature Market

The report for global digital signature market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Global Digital Signature Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Global Digital Signature Market accounted for USD 702.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Improved operational efficiency and lower OPEX

Enhanced end-to-end customer experience

Improved security and controlled workflow

Scattered regulations and insufficient cross-country recognition

Lack of awareness

Market Segmentation:

On The Basis Of Component: – solutions, and services. The solutions segment is further sub segmented into hardware, and software. The services segment is further sub segmented into managed services and professional services.

On the basis of deployment model: –

On-premises, and

Cloud-Based.

On the basis of application: –

Human Resources,

Education & Research,

Banking,

Financial Services And Insurance,

Government And Defense,

Healthcare And Life Sciences,

Legal,

Real Estate,

Manufacturing And Engineering and others.

