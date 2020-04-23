Digital Signage Market Size, Business Research With Samsung Electronics, 3M, AUO, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Panasonic, LG Display, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Broadsign, UCView Inc, ADFLOW Networks, BrightSign LLC, Keywest Technology

Global digital signage market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 19.54 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 35.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of the applicable industries and end-users.
Get Free Sample Analysis of This Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-digital-signage-market
Digital signage can be defined as those devices/equipments that are used to visually interpret the images, videos, information and various other data. These devices are equipped with the capability of interacting with users of these products, such as in ATM’s where the users interact with the product. They are used to display various advertisements as well; these devices are connected to a common network server where these devices are individually operated but are managed on a central network.
Market Drivers:
- Growth in the adoption of display signage and products in the commercial sector for advertisements and brand promotion; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
- Increasing levels of innovations and advancements in product offerings resulting in growth of adoption for technically advanced products; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraint:
- Increasing adoption and growth of online streaming and online broadcasting services; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the SAMSUNG; AU Optronics Corp.,; NEC Corporation; BenQ Corporation; ADFLOW Networks. A Daktronics Company; Panasonic Corporation; SHARP CORPORATION; LG Electronics; Barco.; Sony Corporation; Goodview Electronic Co., Ltd.; Scala Digital Signage; Intuiface; Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; E Ink Holdings Inc.; Omnivex Corporation and DEEPSKY CORPORATION LTD . are few of the major competitors currently working in the digital signage market.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, LG Electronics announced the launch of a modern and innovative display signage consisting of 63 curved OLED panels in India. The new signage installed and displayed at a mall in Delhi, India. The signage capable of displaying 4K content can be used for various advertisement and marketing purposes.
- In November 2017, SHARP CORPORATION announced the launch of a unique 70 inch video wall display. The product named as “PN-V701” is currently the largest display wall available. The product is very reliable during continuous operations and provides high levels of brightness even with continuous use enhancing the demand and adoption of the device.
Get TOC of Full Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-digital-signage-market
Global digital signage market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital signage market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Segmentation: Global Digital Signage Market
- By Offering
- Hardware
- Displays
- Technology
- LCD Display
- OLED Display
- Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED
- Direct-View Large-Pixel LED
- Others
- Resolution
- 8K
- 4K
- FHD
- HD
- Lower Than HD
- Brightness
- 0-500 Nits
- 501-1000 Nits
- 1001-2000 Nits
- 2001-3000 Nits
- More than 3000 Nits
- Media Players
- Projectors
- Others
- Software
- Edge Driver Software
- Content Management System
- Others
- Services
- Installation Services
- Maintenance & Support Services
- Consulting & Other Services
- By Product
- Video Wall
- Standalone Display
- Kiosks
- Interactive Kiosks
- Automated Teller Machine (ATM)
- Self-Service Kiosks
- Vending Kiosks
- Menu Boards
- Interactive
- Non-Interactive
- Billboards
- Others
- By Application
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- By Vertical
- Commercial
- Retail
- Corporate & Broadcast
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Government, Command & Control Centers
- Infrastructural
- Transportation & Public Places
- Sports & Entertainment
- Institutional
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
- Education
- Industrial
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Want Full Report? Enquire Here: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-digital-signage-market
About Us
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. For Customization or Getting Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818
Mail: [email protected]
http://databridgemarketresearch.com