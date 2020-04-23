Digital Signage Market Size, Business Research With Samsung Electronics, 3M, AUO, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Panasonic, LG Display, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Broadsign, UCView Inc, ADFLOW Networks, BrightSign LLC, Keywest Technology

Global digital signage market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 19.54 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 35.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of the applicable industries and end-users.

Digital signage can be defined as those devices/equipments that are used to visually interpret the images, videos, information and various other data. These devices are equipped with the capability of interacting with users of these products, such as in ATM’s where the users interact with the product. They are used to display various advertisements as well; these devices are connected to a common network server where these devices are individually operated but are managed on a central network.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the adoption of display signage and products in the commercial sector for advertisements and brand promotion; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing levels of innovations and advancements in product offerings resulting in growth of adoption for technically advanced products; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Increasing adoption and growth of online streaming and online broadcasting services; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the SAMSUNG; AU Optronics Corp.,; NEC Corporation; BenQ Corporation; ADFLOW Networks. A Daktronics Company; Panasonic Corporation; SHARP CORPORATION; LG Electronics; Barco.; Sony Corporation; Goodview Electronic Co., Ltd.; Scala Digital Signage; Intuiface; Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; E Ink Holdings Inc.; Omnivex Corporation and DEEPSKY CORPORATION LTD . are few of the major competitors currently working in the digital signage market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, LG Electronics announced the launch of a modern and innovative display signage consisting of 63 curved OLED panels in India. The new signage installed and displayed at a mall in Delhi, India. The signage capable of displaying 4K content can be used for various advertisement and marketing purposes.

In November 2017, SHARP CORPORATION announced the launch of a unique 70 inch video wall display. The product named as “PN-V701” is currently the largest display wall available. The product is very reliable during continuous operations and provides high levels of brightness even with continuous use enhancing the demand and adoption of the device.

Global digital signage market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital signage market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global Digital Signage Market

By Offering Hardware

Displays

Technology

LCD Display

OLED Display

Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED

Direct-View Large-Pixel LED

Others

Resolution

8K

4K

FHD

HD

Lower Than HD

Brightness

0-500 Nits

501-1000 Nits

1001-2000 Nits

2001-3000 Nits

More than 3000 Nits

Media Players

Projectors

Others Software

Edge Driver Software

Content Management System

Others Services

Installation Services

Maintenance & Support Services

Consulting & Other Services

By Product Video Wall Standalone Display

Kiosks

Interactive Kiosks

Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

Self-Service Kiosks

Vending Kiosks

Menu Boards

Interactive

Non-Interactive

Billboards

Others

By Application Indoor Outdoor

By Vertical Commercial

Retail

Corporate & Broadcast

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government, Command & Control Centers Infrastructural

Transportation & Public Places

Sports & Entertainment Institutional

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Education Industrial

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

