Digital Remittance Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Remittance market will register a 24.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4535.7 million by 2024, from US$ 1863.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Remittance business, shared in Chapter 3.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Western Union (WU)
InstaReM
Ria Financial Services
TransferWise
WorldRemit
PayPal/Xoom
Azimo
MoneyGram
TransferGo
Remitly
Avenues India Pvt Ltd
WeChat Payment
FlyRemit
TNG Wallet
OrbitRemit
Toast
Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation
Coins.ph
Ant Financial/Alipay
Market Segment by Type, covers
Banks Digital Remittance
Digital Money Transfer Operators
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Migrant Labor Workforce
Study Abroad and Travel
Small Businesses
