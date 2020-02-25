Digital Pump Controller Market: Agriculture Segment Is Expected To Account For A Significant Share Of The Over The Forecast Period

A digital pump controller eliminates the need for manual switching of pumps installed to pump water from a reservoir to an overhead tank. Digital pump controllers use electrical sensors which provide more accurate data than traditional pneumatic sensors, which were used by traditional pump controllers. Digital pump controllers offer a visible control panel that enable users to effectively manage the performance of the device. Also, they can be more easily integrated with a system. Besides, they can be operated remotely via mobile or remote. Additionally, they can be operated by radio frequency, SMS/GSM, App and SCADA systems. Thus, quick set up and ease of use is expected to drive the growth of the digital pump controller market. The agriculture segment is expected to account for a significant share of the digital pump controllermarket over the forecast period.

The global digital pump controller market was valued at US$ 8.20 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Rise in installation of water pumps across all regions is leading to the need for digital pump controllers to control these water pumps; hence, this factor is expected to drive the digital pump controller market. However, lack of awareness about digital pump controllers in some regions isa factor restraining the market. This is primarily because many countries, especially the smaller ones, are not technologically advanced and are not aware of the benefits of using digital pump controllers.

Further, people in rural areas are mostly uneducated and lack the know-how of operating electronic equipment such as pump controllers via mobile, app, or remote solutions. Thus, lack of awareness is a key challenge faced by this market. Rising government support for wastewater treatment is anticipated to present significant opportunities for the digital pump controller market. Digital pump controllers have some beneficial features. The motor gets automatically switched on when water in the overhead tank falls below the lower limit. Similarly, it gets switched off when the tank is full. Thus, it reduces the amount of waste water.

The global digital pump controller market is expected to be driven by significant growth in Asia Pacific. The region is estimated to garner a significant market share during the forecast period, with China, India, and Japan contributing most to the region’s revenue. The digital pump controller market in Asia Pacific is mainly driven by rising adoption of advanced technologies and solar water pumps. This is because of increasing government regulations and energy crisis concerns,motivating digital pump controller manufacturers to develop energy efficient products. Digital pump controllers have huge potential in emerging markets of Asia Pacific due to increasing demand for energy conservation.

Moreover, the economies are focusing on increasing precision agriculture which is expected tohelp manufacturers to design pump controllersthat consume less energy and are easy to operate. In March 2018, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, an India based company, introduced a new standard in openwell submersible pumps for domestic use and farmers. Thus, pump controllers with additional features is required to control these types of submersible pumps. This is expected to drive the market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR of 9.2% from 2018 to 2026. In this region, demand for digital pump controllers is primarily driven by agriculture and water and wastewater treatment segments.

The digital pump controller market in Europe is mainly driven by the increasing requirement to reduce the energy consumption of pump controllers. Growing popularity of connected devices such as smartphones and SCADA systems is estimated to drive the segment in the digital pump controller market. In Europe, increased digitization, use of mobile devices for e-mail access, and online browsing are some of the key factors expected to fuel the growth of the digital pump controller market. Digital pump controllers are being implemented to automatically manage and monitor the water level, especially in irrigation, agriculture, and oil & gas industries via mobile phone, remote, SMS, and radio.

Major players operating in the digital pump controller market include C&S Electric Limited, Dwyer Instruments, Inc., Sulzer Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Precision Digital Corporation, Grundfos, Spring (Europe) Ltd., Valmont Industries, Inc.(Vally), Xylem Inc., and Remote Control Technology.