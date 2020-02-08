Digital Process Automation Market 2024 | World with leading key players like – BM, Pegasystems, , Appian, Oracle,  Software AG, DST Systems, Opentext, Dxc Technology

Digital Process Automation Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas. Each research report supports as a depository of analysis and data for each and every side of the industry, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

The regional analysis of Global Digital Process Automation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to rapid economic growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Some of the leading market players include : IBM, Pegasystems, , Appian, Oracle, Software AG, DST Systems, Opentext, Dxc Technology, Infosys, Cognizant, Mindtree, Newgen Software, Tibco Software, K2, Bizagi, Nintex, Ayehu Software Technologies, Integrify, Helpsystems, Innov8tif, Novatio Solutions, Bonitasoft, Cortex, PMG, Blue-Infinity

Market Segment by Type : Solution, Services

Market Segment by Applications : Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Transport & Logistics, Energy & Utility, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Others

Process automation refers to the use of digital technology to perform a process or processes in order to accomplish a workflow or function. A wide variety of business processes and activities can be automated, or more often, they can be partially automated with human intervention at strategic points within workflows. Sales, marketing, production, supply chain, inventory control, administration, IT and management process are among those benefitting from digital process automation.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period because of the presence of large digital process automation vendors in the region. This region is also considered to be one of the most advanced regions in terms of technology adoption and IT infrastructure optimization.

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –

Global Digital Process Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Digital Process Automation Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Digital Process Automation Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Digital Process Automation by Countries

6 Europe Digital Process Automation by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Digital Process Automation by Countries

8 South America Digital Process Automation by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Digital Process Automation by Countries

10 Global Digital Process Automation Market Segment by Type

11 Global Digital Process Automation Market Segment by Application

12 Digital Process Automation Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

