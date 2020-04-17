Digital Price Tags Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Digital Price Tags Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Digital Price Tags Market2019-2024” by manufacturers, by country, and by application for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Price Tags market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Price Tags market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Get Latest Sample for Global Digital Price Tags Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/370863

Digital Price Tags, also known by Electronic Shelf Label. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.

ESL takes advantage of Zigbee, a low-power wireless communication technology, to keep product prices updated in real time. ESL consists of an e-paper equipped tag and gateway which delivers product information. The central server transmits information of each product to the gateway, which in turn sends such information to thousands of tags at the same time.

An electronic shelf label includes a transceiver configured to communicate with a plurality of wireless data tags associated with a plurality of retail products.

This study considers the Digital Price Tags value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Standard (1-3 inch)

Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch)

Large (7.1-10 inch)

Segmentation by application:

Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SES (imagotag)

Pricer

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Hanshow Technology

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre

Access Complete Global Digital Price Tags Industry Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-digital-price-tags-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Price Tags market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Price Tags market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Price Tags players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Price Tags with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Price Tags submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/370863

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Price Tags Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Digital Price Tags Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Digital Price Tags Segment by Type

2.2.1 Clinical Software

2.2.2 Non-Clinical Solutions

2.3 Digital Price Tags Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Digital Price Tags Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Digital Price Tags Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Digital Price Tags Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Digital Price Tags by Players

3.1 Global Digital Price Tags Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Digital Price Tags Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Digital Price Tags Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Digital Price Tags Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Digital Price Tags by Regions

4.1 Digital Price Tags Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Digital Price Tags Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Digital Price Tags Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Digital Price Tags Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Price Tags Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Digital Price Tags Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Digital Price Tags Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Digital Price Tags Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….Continued

Our Trending Report:

Global Quality Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024 https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=89043

Global Loan Origination Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024 https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=89034

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/