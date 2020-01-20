Digital Presence to Play a Vital Role in Developing Global Advertising Intelligence Solution Market

With growing technological innovations, various organizations are also changing means to interact with their customers and are adopting new and innovative ways for advertising. Advanced technologies also created advertising intelligence solutions. Moreover, growing use of digital platforms also expanded growth in the global advertising intelligence solution market. Digital presence unleashed growth potential for various organizations, as an individual can advertise to a huge customer base in a single time. Moreover, the advantage of using advertising intelligence solutions is that it helps in creating competitive intelligence, better brand strategy, and advertising transparency. These solutions also offer media agencies, media owners, and brand owners a critical competitive edge over its peers.

Furthermore, advertising intelligence solutions are widely used to combine reporting from different advertising platforms such as Google shopping ads, Google display ads, Gmail ads, Google search ads, YouTube ads, Facebook ads, messenger ads, audience network ads, Instagram ads, and many more.

Another significant factor boosting demand in the global advertising intelligence solutions market is the exponential growth through mobile advertisement that consists of major app data and ad networks. But one thing that needs to be taken in consideration is the high demand for skilled developers for developing new products. This factor may challenge growth in this market, which can be reduce if dealt with utmost urgency.

Increasing Efforts by Key Participants will develop Global Advertising Intelligence Solutions Market

Some of the prominent players in the global advertising intelligence solutions market are Kantar Media, Pathmatics Inc., Ebiquity plc, Accenture, SAS Institute Inc., The Nielsen Company LLC., MediaRadar, Mobile Action, and Vendasta. Leading players are investing heavily in research and development activities to develop innovative products to further strengthen their position in the global market. Moreover, they are also expected to enter partnership, collaborations, mergers and acquisition mainly to expand their geographical reach. These efforts will also benefit in fueling growth in the overall market.