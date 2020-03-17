Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology Market To Witness Increasing Adoption In The Industrial Sector By 2022

The digital PCR market will grow from REDACTED in 2017 to REDACTED in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED. The digital PCR equipment market will grow from REDACTED in revenue in 2017 to REDACTED in 2022, with a CAGR of REDACTED. The digital PCR consumables market will grow from REDACTED in 2017 to REDACTED in 2022, with a CAGR of REDACTED. As the technology matures, growth rates will slow, but the current explosive growth in digital PCR is due to a number of factors.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1803595

Novel uses for digital PCR are driving increased adoption of the technology, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, food, and environmental science. Integration of digital PCR in next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows as a means of detecting the quality of samples has also encouraged the spread of digital PCR. While equipment purchasing growth has slowed somewhat, particularly in earlyadopting sectors such as pharmaceutical R&D and infectious disease, use of digital PCR equipment will grow as new uses for the technology emerge.

Digital PCR growth is particularly driven by development in the clinical diagnostic space. As there is more experience with the technology in this space, digital PCR has found a niche here among other PCR technologies. Growth in this sector has also been driven by the development of new assay and samplepreparation technologies to complement digital PCR. This growth and refinement of the technology will drive the use of digital PCR consumables in all sectors of the life sciences and will support industrial growth for at least the next five years.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Digital PCR is a novel application of the now 30-year-old PCR technology. The concept involves partitioning a sample of DNA into small, microscopic droplets so that a given sample has either zero or one copy of target DNA, much in the way a microchip has switches that gives signals of 0 or 1 within a microchip. Once the sample is partitioned, a PCR reaction takes place in each droplet, which is then detected by technologies similar to those used in quantitative PCR today. These results are interpreted with the use of Poisson statistics to determine the exact copy number of target DNA within a sample. This methodology has the ability to quantify small copy numbers of DNA within a sample, and it can have a wide variety of applications complementary to existing PCR technology, as well as allowing new uses of PCR that would not be feasible with other technologiesparticularly as a complement to nextgeneration sequencing. There are three different variations of digital PCR being marketed, and they all have their strengths and weaknesses.

Report Scope:

While this report will discuss applicable complementary technologies, it will not go into the market specifics of these complementary technologies. Of particular note are the majority of reagents used for PCR, as there is significant overlap between the reagents used for digital PCR and those used for real-time PCR. This report will focus on the equipment used for digital PCR, reagents specific to the technology, and any particular applications. There will be significant discussion of the end users, including academia, industry, clinical laboratories, and other users.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1803595

Report Includes:

– 14 data tables and 7 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, and estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Discussion of key manufacturers, suppliers, users, and a variety of factors influencing demand

– Relevant Patent analyses

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Abbott Laboratories, Celula Inc., Fluidigm Corp., IntegenX Inc. and Stilla Technologies

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/