Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 8.8% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 6.3 Billion

The Global dPCR and qPCR market is projected to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2024 from US$ 4.1 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 210 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 120 tables and 43 figures is now available in this research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market include are Abbott Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France),Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US),Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany),F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).

“The qPCR reagents segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the global qPCR products and services market in 2019.”

The qPCR reagents and consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share among qPCR products in 2019. The expansion of qPCR applications in the field of clinical diagnosis, forensics, and genomic research, along with the increased funding for life science research and the rising number of probe-based multiplex genetic analysis procedures, are responsible for the dominance of the qPCR reagents and consumables segment.

“Clinical applications to show the highest growth in the dPCR and qPCR applications market during the forecast period.”

The clinical applications segment will show the highest growth in the dPCR and qPCR applications market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing usage of qPCR in disease diagnosis, rising incidence of infectious and genetic diseases, and growing public emphasis on early & effective disease diagnosis & treatment. Furthermore, the technological benefits (such as high flexibility, increased device sensitivity, better precision, and absolute quantification of the target molecule)offered by dPCR over traditional disease testing techniques and the growing adoption of dPCR among hospitals & diagnostic centers are other factors driving the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

“North America to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019.”

North America accounts for the largest share of the dPCR and qPCR market owing to the high incidence of chronic and genetic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing adoption of qPCR and dPCR techniques in research & academia, and significant public-private funding in the field of genome analysis. Further, the strong presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the US and ongoing initiatives by the Canadian government to support life science, genomic, and clinical research are other few factors influencing the demand of dPCR and qPCR products in this region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 -45%, Tier 2 -34%, and Tier 3 -21%

By Designation: C-level10%, Director-level14%, and Others -76%

By Region: North America -31%, Europe- 33%, APAC -19%, and RoW- 17%

Reason to access this report:

This Report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the market, and high-growth regions, as well as their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Competitive Landscape of Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market:

1 Overview

2 Global Market Share Analysis

2.1 Global qPCR Market Share Analysis (2018)

2.2 Global dPCR Market Share Analysis (2018)

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Key Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals (2016–2019)

3.2 Key Partnerships and Collaborations (2016–2019)

3.3 Key Acquisitions (2016–2019)

3.4 Key Expansions (2016–2019)

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2018)

4.1.1 Visionary Leaders

4.1.2 Innovators

4.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.1.4 Emerging Companies

4.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/SMEs/Start-Ups (2018)

4.2.1 Progressive Companies

4.2.2 Starting Blocks

4.2.3 Responsive Companies

4.2.4 Dynamic Companies

