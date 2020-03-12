Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market to Reach US$ 5.31 Billion Growing at CAGR 8.9% by 2022

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global dPCR and qPCR market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2022, to reach US$ 5.31 Billion by 2022. Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market spread across 215 Pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Market Overview

Industry Trends

Global qPCR and dPCR Market, By Technology

Global qPCR and dPCR Market, By Product and Service

qPCR and dPCR Market, By Application

qPCR and dPCR Market, By End User

qPCR and dPCR Market, By Region

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Appendix

“The dPCR technology segment to grow at faster pace than qPCR technology segment during the forecast period.”

Based on the type of technology, the dPCR and qPCR market is classified into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR). In 2017, the qPCR technology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. However, the dPCR technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2017-2022)”

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global dPCR and qPCR market in 2017, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Growing awareness of physicians & healthcare professionals about the benefits of gene-based disease diagnosis and treatment, growing public-private support to develop novel dPCR and qPCR technologies, strong growth witnessed by the Indian genomics industry, and advancing cancer research in Japan are the key factors responsible for the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34% and Tier 3–21%

By Designation – Director Level–14%, C-level–10%, Others–76%

By Region – North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia-Pacific–20%, RoW–8%

Report Highlights:

To analyze the opportunities in the global dPCR and qPCR market for major stakeholders and to provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to the four major regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China. India, and Rest of APAC), and the Rest of the World

To define, describe, and forecast the global digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR) market on the basis of technology, product, application, and end users

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the global dPCR and qPCR market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To track and analyze competitive developments such as new product developments; mergers & acquisitions; expansions; joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, & agreements; and investments & funding in the dPCR and qPCR market

Target Audience for Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market: qPCR and dPCR product manufacturing companies,Healthcare service providers (including hospitals and diagnostic centers),Research and development (R&D) companies,Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies,Research laboratories and academic institutes,Clinical research organizations (CROs),Forensic laboratories,Market research and consulting firms,Government and independent regulatory authorities.

Most Popular Companies in the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market include are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Takara Bio, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), bio Mérieux S.A. (France), Fluidigm Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), and Abbott Laboratories (U.S.).

