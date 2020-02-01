Digital Payment Systems Market Analysis, Demand and Business Outlook 2022

Summary

Indian payments industry is largely dominated by cash-based transactions. The banking industry in the country was majorly branch-based till 2014. Later, there was a considerable growth in the branch-less channels of banking, which has further explored into digital payments in both rural and urban regions. Indian digital payments industry is expected to reach $700 billion by 2022 in terms of value of transactions.

It is expected that more than 80% of the urban population in India will adopt digital payments as a part of their routine by 2022, and 70% of the retail chains will adopt the same. The reduced transaction charges and the degree of ease of cash transfers associated with the electronic fund transfers and mobile banking will further drive the growth of digital payment systems in India. Also, the Indian Government is bringing positive policy framework such as Goods and Services Tax (GST), financial inclusion, improving digital infrastructure, launching payment systems such as aadhar enabled payments, UPI, and others which are supporting the digital payments industry. In 2016, Indian Government made a significant move, i.e. demonetization, to curb black money circulation within the country and to increase digital payment penetration. It is a phenomenal step made by India towards improving cashless economy, resulting in sharp increase of several digital payment channels in the country.

Market Analysis

According to Research Report, the “Digital Payment Systems Market in India” market will witness a CAGR of 58.90% during the forecast period FY2017–FY2023. The market is segmented by digital payment system types and regions. The digital payment system types include mobile wallets, internet banking, mobile banking, PoS, and others. The regions covered in the report are urban and rural regions; currently, urban region segment holds the major market share followed by rural segment.

Digital Payment System: Mobile Wallets Analysis

Mobile Wallets; India’s mobile wallet ecosystem is yet to be competitive, however major e-commerce and telecom companies are fuelling this industry through business expansion. Also, a strong regulatory support is yet to come into force for the exponential growth of digital payments ecosystem in India.

The changing customer behavior, increasing internet penetration rate, and government policies are fueling the industry which is indirectly supported by the growing demand for P2P payments, e-commerce platforms, utility bill payments, and others. The development of digital infrastructure in India stands out by providing a strong technological ecosystem for the digital payments industry.

Key players

Some of the leading companies covered in the ‘Digital Payment Systems Market in India’ report are

Paytm

MobiKwik

PayUmoney

Airtel Money

Vodafone Mpesa

Idea Money

Stank Bank Buddy

HDFC Bank PayZapp

ICICI Bank Pockets

Axis Bank LIME

Freecharge

PhonePe

Samsung Pay

and others

The report gives insights about various modes of electronic fund transfer – Mobile Banking, Digital Payment Methods, Mobile Wallets, Payment Banks, and others.

Benefits

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the "Digital Payment Systems market in India".

Some Points Of Table Of Content :

1 Industry Outlook 10

1.1 Industry Overview 10

1.2 Industry Trends 11

1.3 Pest Analysis 12

2 Report Outline 12

2.1 Report Scope 12

2.2 Report Summary 13

2.3 Research Methodology 14

2.4 Report Assumptions 14

3 Market Outlook 15

3.1 Overview 15

3.2 Market Definition –Research 15

3.3 Market Trends 15

3.4 Market Segmentation 16

3.5 Porter (5) Five Forces 17

4 Market Characteristics 18

4.1 Evolution 18

4.2 Ecosystem 19

4.3 Market Dynamics 19

4.3.1 Drivers 20

4.3.1.1 Rapid expansion of digital technologies 20

4.3.1.2 To create competitive advantage 20

4.3.1.3 The evolution in customer behaviour 21

4.3.1.4 Reduced transaction charges 21

4.3.1.5 Government initiatives 21

4.3.2 Restraints 21

4.3.2.1 Lack of payment processing infrastructure 21

4.3.2.2 Unable to process higher amount of transactions 21

4.3.3 Opportunities 22

4.3.3.1 India’s Digital Payments Revolution 22

4.3.3.2 Hidden opportunities in the rural markets through localization 22

4.3.3.3 Contactless Payments: Wearable Technology 22

4.3.4 DRO-Impact Analysis 23

…..

