Digital Pathology Market Overview by Region, Type, Application and Forecasts To 2024

Digital Pathology, which also refers as virtual microscopy, incorporates capturing, sharing, managing, interpreting and analysing the digital information from a glass slide. Pathology is a study of disease whether caused by pathogens or non- infectious, physical disorder; it refers to the scientific study of disease processes; it occupies a vital role in all type of drug discoveries. Digital pathology technology is widely used in the scanners, software, communication systems and storage systems and helps in the improvement of operational efficiency, enhancing productivity, developments in treatment decisions and patient care. In the year 1990s principle of virtual microscopy is used in the life science areas, and in the year 2000 scientific community agreed the term digital pathology denote digitisation efforts in pathology and later digital pathology technology is used in the various kind of applications.

Digital Pathology is an image-based information environment which is enabled by computer technology that allows for the management of information generated from a digital slide. Digital pathology is enabled in part by virtual microscopy, which is the practice of converting glass slides into digital slides that can be viewed, managed, and analyzed on a computer monitor. In digital pathology the microscope is replaced by a slide scanner linked to a reading station where the image data are assessed. Thus the pathologist no longer “reads” the physical slide under a microscope but the digital images on a monitor. There is no doubt that over the next few years digital pathology will move from niche to mainstream – too convincing are its benefits. Nevertheless, its drawbacks need to be addressed.

North America, Europe and APAC are the largest market of Digital Pathology. In 2018, the revenue market share of Digital Pathology was about 44% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 27%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Pathology market will register a 13.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 931.6 million by 2024, from US$ 491.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Pathology business.

This study considers the Digital Pathology value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Whole Slide Imaging

Image Analysis-Informatics

Digital IVD Devices

Others

Segmentation by application:

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Hospital & Diagnostic Centers

Educational Institutes

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Danaher

Hamamatsu Photonics

Roche

Philips

Olympus

PerkinElmer

Sectra

Nikon

Definiens

3DHISTECH

Visiopharm

Apollo Enterprise Imaging

Glencoe Software

Indica Labs

OptraSCAN

Objective Pathology

Digipath

Pathcore

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Pathology consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Pathology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Pathology manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Pathology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Digital Pathology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

