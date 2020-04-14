Digital Pathology Market is Expected to Grow with a CACR of 12.45% in the Forecasted Period 2014-2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Digital Pathology Market was worth USD 288.45 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 829.27 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.45% during the forecast period. Expanded focus on enhancing work process proficiency and quicker diagnostic tools for chronic ailments, for example, cancer, has been a key factor for surge popular for advanced pathology. The rising pervasiveness of chronic conditions is anticipated to drive the market which is expected to surge clinical urgency to receive computerized pathology keeping in mind the end goal to enhance existing poor patient diagnostic imaging measures and diminish high cost related with these customary diagnostics. Increasing aged population that is vulnerable to chronic diseases is also foreseen to boost demand for technologically advanced diagnostic methods over the forecast period.

Request for sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54509

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

Whole slide imaging fragment ruled on the basis of profit in 2016. Expanding adoption of this system for research exercises and improved determination are the key contributing elements for market development. This technology is anticipated to encounter lucrative development over the conjecture time frame inferable from advancement in amplification and examining of slides at Z axis, which is offered by entire slide imaging. The adoption of telepathology is moderately low and this records for a relatively smaller share in 2016.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The academic research section ruled the market, inferable from its wide applications in different research strategies, for example, biomarker profiling and tumour morphological study. The diagnosis section is anticipated to witness speediest development rate over the figure time frame because of expanding predominance of chronic diseases. Additionally, the attention of manufacturers on the improvement of novel and quick symptomatic systems is foreseen to help development.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2016, North America held the biggest income share of the digital pathology market. The consistent arrangement of R&D investments, steady government activities relating to the improvement of technologically propelled systems, raising adoption of computerized imaging, and the existence of significant players in this district are the key contributing variables for its dominance. Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the speediest CAGR of over the forecast period.

Request for more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54509

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Olympus Corporation, Leica Biosystems, Philips Healthcare, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Ventana Medical Systems, Hamamatsu Photonics, 3DHistech Inc and Omynx LLC. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Digital Pathology Market is segmented as follows-

By Technology:

Telepathology

Static

Dynamic

Whole Slide Imaging

By Application:

Academic Research

Diagnosis

Drug Discovery & Development

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Buy the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54509/

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?