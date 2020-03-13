Digital Pathology Market by Type, Product, Application, End User, Geography and Forecast by 2024

The global digital pathology market is projected to showcase extensive growth during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing adoption of digital pathology products to improve the efficiency of laboratories across the globe, and rising government initiatives in collaboration with market players to raise awareness about the advanced digital pathology products and technologies.

Request for report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/digital-pathology-market/report-sample

Based on product, the digital pathology market is bifurcated into software, scanner, communication systems, and storage systems. Of these, the market for software products is expected to observe notable growth, as these products are user-friendly and feature analytical and advanced functions for diagnosis purposes.

Based on application, the market is categorized into disease diagnosis, teleconsultation, drug discovery, and training and education. Among various applications, the digital pathology market is expected to observe considerable growth in the teleconsultation application area, owing to increasing demand for quality healthcare and rapid diagnosis of diseases.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=digital-pathology-market

Geographically, North America is expected to be the largest contributor in the digital pathology industry in the coming years, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing government initiatives in collaboration with market players in diagnostic field.

Integration of laboratory information system (LIS) with digital pathology system (DPS) is expected to boost the adoption of digital pathology system and act as a potential opportunity for the market players to increase their revenue by providing installation and implementation services that integrates both LIS and DPS. Many laboratories are making efforts towards the integration of these systems, which, in turn, should help streamline digital sign-out workflow, minimize unnecessary and error-prone manual work, and reduce delivery cost of glass slides.

Browse full report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/digital-pathology-market

Some of the players in the digital pathology market include Danaher Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics, 3DHISTECH Ltd, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corporation, XIFIN Inc., Huron Digital Pathology, Visiopharm A/S, Corista, and Indica Labs.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook