Digital Multimeter Market 2024 New Investment Projects Review

Digital Multimeter Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Digital Multimeter market.

A digital multimeter (DMM) is a test tool used to measure two or more electrical values—principally voltage (volts), current (amps) and resistance (ohms). It is a standard diagnostic tool for technicians in the electrical/electronic industries.

China is the largest consumption country of Digital Multimete, with a sales market share nearly 34.25% in 2017. The second region is North America, following China with the sales market share of 20.56% in 2017. Digital Multimete used in Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial and Public Utilities. Report data showed that 62.22% of the Digital Multimete market demand in Industrial Manufacturing in 2017.

There are main three kinds of Digital Multimete, which are Handheld Type, Bench-top Type and others. Handheld Type is important in the Digital Multimete, with a consumption market share nearly 81.05% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Multimeter (DMM) market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1330 million by 2024, from US$ 1070 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Digital Multimeter (DMM) business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Fluke Corporation, Keysight, FLIR, Rohde & Schwarz, Victor, UNI-T, HIOKI, Chauvin Arnoux Group, Klein Tools, B&K Precision Corporation, CEM, Gossen Metrawatt, Prokits Industries Co., LTD, Mastech Group, GW Instek, Sata, Triplett, Leierda and Metrel d.d..

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Multimeter market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Digital Multimeter value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Handheld Type

Bench-top Type

Others

Segmentation by application:

Industrial Manufacturing

Commercial

Public Utilities

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

