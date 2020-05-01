Digital Money Transfers Industry Outlook to 2025 – Interac, Mastercard, Paypal, Telepin Software, Visa, TransferTo, Obopay aqnd Others

The Digital Money Transfers is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The payments sector is precisely dominated by cash based transactions in both the developed and developing countries. In the banking sector, the branch less channels of banking has explored into digital payments considering both the rural and urban regions. The reduced transaction charges along with the degree of ease of cash transfers related with the electronic fund transfers & mobile banking would further drive the growth of digital payment systems in the world. The Digital Money Transfers has many growth opportunities precisely in the developing countries which includes China and India. The Indian government is focusing to develop positive policy framework which includes Goods & service taxes, improving digital infrastructure, financial inclusion and launching payment systems such as Aadhar enabled payments, UPI & other fueling the digital payment sector. In the year 2016, The Indian central government made an economical impactful move of demonetization to curb the black money of the individuals circulating in the country which directly enhanced the utility and adoption of digital payment penetration which further augmented the adoption and development of Digital Money Transfers market on the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Digital Money Transfers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Leading Digital Money Transfers Market Giants

Amdocs

EServGlobal

Huawei

Interac

Mastercard

Paypal

Telepin Software

Visa

TransferTo

Obopay

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

By Applications:

– Domestic Money Transfer

– International Money Transfer

Target Audience of the Global Digital Money Transfers Market in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

The objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Digital Money Transfers in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Digital Money Transfers Market Definition & Scope Research Methodology Executive Summary Global Digital Money Transfers Market Dynamics

