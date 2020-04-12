Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2019-2025

Digital money transfers sending money to another person via digital platforms is a modern convenience that makes transferring funds easier, quicker and enables remote sends.
The research explores the best practice for service deployment, identifies the optimal markets for growth, assesses key player capabilities and provides the most in-depth forecasts across a range of key metrics. The research includes an analysis of the long term implications of, and strategic recommendations.
For many payment services, P2P is a service to drive consumer acceptance, rather than a stand-alone, revenue-generating business. Proof of that model is indicated in the typical fee structures; low or no-fee offerings are a way to gain market and mind share. Once they get the app into peoples hands, they then can leverage that with payments for businesses, remittances or for a variety of other financial services.
In 2018, the global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Western Union (WU)
Ria Financial Services
PayPal/Xoom
TransferWise
WorldRemit
MoneyGram
Remitly
Azimo
TransferGo
InstaReM
TNG Wallet
Coins.ph
Toast
OrbitRemit
Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation
Avenues India Pvt Ltd
FlyRemit
WeChat Payment
Ant Financial/Alipay
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Domestic Money Transfer
International Money Transfer
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Money Transfer & Remittances development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Money Transfer & Remittances are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
