Digital Marketing Analytics Market by Type & Forecast during 2017-2027

Digital Marketing Analytics: Introduction

Digital marketing analytics are specialized analytics platforms which are opted by several enterprises for understanding the purpose and improvement of digital channel user experience, advertising campaigns, customer acquisition and behavior with a significance on digital channels and techniques. Digital marketing analytics solutions help to manage customer expedition across all channels and boosting customer satisfaction.

Digital marketing analytics helps marketers to analyze data which is installed on a different system, wide range of forms and formats, including structured and non-structured datasets. Now-a-days, most of the enterprises are opting Digital marketing analytics by considering several advantages such as easy integration and data reliability.

Digital Marketing Analytics:Drivers and Challenges

Cloud based digital marketing analytics software is accelerating the growth of market in positive manner owing to its easy deployment and cost effective feature. Digital marketing analytics solutions aids to deliver web analytics and predictive analytics to the enterprises. Moreover, enterprises are implementing media focused marketing analytics platform through which they are easy to integrate and user friendly. The advanced predictive analytics platform provides rich methods to improve personalization and ad targeting.

Lack of cross database and cross platform capabilities of the systems are the major challenges faced by digital marketing analytics software.

Digital Marketing Analytics: Segmentation

The market vendors provide their offerings as digital marketing analytics platform.

Segmentation on the basis of applications:

Multi-channel analytics

Digital enterprise analytics

Segmentation on the basis of deployment:

On-premises

Cloud based

Segmentation on the basis of end users:

Small Scale and medium scale enterprises

Large scale enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of verticals:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government

Retail

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

Digital Marketing Analytics:Key Players

Some of the key players of digital marketing analytics market are: Adobe Systems, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP AG, Salesforce.Com Inc., Marketo, Microsoft, Hubspot, Hewlett-Packard (HP) and SAS Institute Inc.

Digital Marketing Analytics: Regional Overview

Presently, North America region is holding the largest market share of digital marketing analytics market owing to large adoption of predictive analytics solution by medium and large scale enterprises.

In European and Asia pacific region, several enterprises are adopting splunk platform which help to store and visualize data on a single platform owing to this the digital analytics market is growing exponentially.

