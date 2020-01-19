Digital Mammography Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2025 Forecast Research

LOS ANGELES, United States: Mammography is specialized medical imaging that uses a low-dose x-ray system to see inside the breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, aids in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women.

In the last several years, Global market of Digital Mammography Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 12.90%.

The global average price of Digital Mammography Equipment is in the decreasing trend, from 166.32 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 159.22 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

North America is the largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, with a production market share nearly 39.38% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, enjoying production market share nearly 37.15% in 2016.

The global Digital Mammography Equipment market was 1390 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 3240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Major players operating in the global Digital Mammography Equipment Market include: Hologic, Carestream Health, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Siemens Healthcare, Planmed, IMS, Metaltronica, General Medical Merate, ITALRAY, Anke High-Tech, AMICO JSC, Angell Technology, ADANI, BMI Biomedical International, EcoRay

Access PDF Version of this Report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1085493/global-digital-mammography-equipment-market

This report studies the Digital Mammography Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Digital Mammography Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

FFDM

DBT

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospital

Physical Examination Center

Research Center

Others

There are four stages involved in our market research process. We first collect information and data on the parent market, peer market, and main market using deep secondary research. The next step includes the validation of market size estimations, assumptions, and findings with the help of primary research where we connect with industry specialists from across the value chain. Then the changes in market size throughout the forecast period were estimated using bottom-up as well as top-down approach. Finally, we estimated the market size of all segments studied in the report with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures.

Table of Contents

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

Get Full Report Now at USD 3,350 @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/a9488e2fe9c7d43783bcdaaa52a6e1f6,0,1,Global%20Digital%20Mammography%20Equipment%20Market%20Report,%20History%20and%20Forecast%202014-2025,%20Breakdown%20Data%20by%20Manufacturers,%20Key%20Regions,%20Types%20and%20Application

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.