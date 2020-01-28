Digital Logistics Market – Latest Technology, Global Analysis and Future Growth Study 2019 – 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Digital Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Logistics is the most important activity among the components of the business and Supply Chain Management (SCM) system. The dynamic logistics environment and significant need of digital technologies is defining new era for managing logistics. Developments in the communication technologies have made the world a closer space where the speed and accuracy of the operations are the key factors for sustainability. Speedy transactions, flexibility of operations, scalability of resources and business transparency are the need of current logistics environment. Digital logistics market has provided various opportunities to solution providers in transforming traditional logistics strategies to well synchronized, efficient and effective model for managing the movement of goods.

Digital systems offer a life time management of assets (materials, vehicles, labor etc.) and also enable users to find out the real-time location, availability and movement of assets. Users and suppliers are able to share information about products and prices through web portals and thus able to manage the resources optimally. Transportation management is the one of the major functions of these logistics which minimizes transit cost and maximizes service delivery to the customers. The other important function constitutes of warehouse management that holds the key for every supply chain wherein the entire focus is towards movement and storage of materials within the warehouse. Digital logistics market systems are being used to create visibility within warehouse and associated processes such as order processing, financial transactions, shipping, dispatch and picking. Logistics information helps in identifying the crucial bottlenecks and hence facilitates in critical decision making.

Technological advancements in the past few decades have inevitably led to the potential growth of the industry across the globe. The increasing customer expectation, along with measures to control the logistics cost is playing a vital role in shaping the future of the digital logistics market. The digital logistics market is growing at a constant pace. Since various organizations are gradually adopting these solutions, while innovation and availability of new technologies are generating strong traction across all the emerging venues, owing to the growing need of connectivity on a real-time basis. Furthermore, the technology is expected to bring in integration capabilities of analytical software tools with the existing systems; and such applications will further enhance the growth of revenues, while ensuring customer privacy and assets security.

In 2018, the global Digital Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Advantech Corportion

Digilogistics

Hexaware Technologies

IBM Corporation

JDA Software

Oracle

Samsung Electronics Co

SAP AG

Tech Mahindra

UTI Worldwide Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting services

System integration services

Other services

Market segment by Application, split into

Warehouse management

Labor management

Transportation management

