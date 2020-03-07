Digital Logistics Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends And Future Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Digital Logistics Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Digital Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Logistics is the most important activity among the components of the business and Supply Chain Management (SCM) system. The dynamic logistics environment and significant need of digital technologies is defining new era for managing logistics. Developments in the communication technologies have made the world a closer space where the speed and accuracy of the operations are the key factors for sustainability. Speedy transactions, flexibility of operations, scalability of resources and business transparency are the need of current logistics environment. Digital logistics market has provided various opportunities to solution providers in transforming traditional logistics strategies to well synchronized, efficient and effective model for managing the movement of goods.

Digital systems offer a life time management of assets (materials, vehicles, labor etc.) and also enable users to find out the real-time location, availability and movement of assets. Users and suppliers are able to share information about products and prices through web portals and thus able to manage the resources optimally. Transportation management is the one of the major functions of these logistics which minimizes transit cost and maximizes service delivery to the customers. The other important function constitutes of warehouse management that holds the key for every supply chain wherein the entire focus is towards movement and storage of materials within the warehouse. Digital logistics market systems are being used to create visibility within warehouse and associated processes such as order processing, financial transactions, shipping, dispatch and picking. Logistics information helps in identifying the crucial bottlenecks and hence facilitates in critical decision making.

Technological advancements in the past few decades have inevitably led to the potential growth of the industry across the globe. The increasing customer expectation, along with measures to control the logistics cost is playing a vital role in shaping the future of the digital logistics market. The digital logistics market is growing at a constant pace. Since various organizations are gradually adopting these solutions, while innovation and availability of new technologies are generating strong traction across all the emerging venues, owing to the growing need of connectivity on a real-time basis. Furthermore, the technology is expected to bring in integration capabilities of analytical software tools with the existing systems; and such applications will further enhance the growth of revenues, while ensuring customer privacy and assets security.

In 2018, the global Digital Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Advantech Corportion

Digilogistics

Hexaware Technologies

IBM Corporation

JDA Software

Oracle

Samsung Electronics Co

SAP AG

Tech Mahindra

UTI Worldwide Inc

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665421-global-digital-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting services

System integration services

Other services

Market segment by Application, split into

Warehouse management

Labor management

Transportation management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Digital Logistics Manufacturers

Digital Logistics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Logistics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3665421-global-digital-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Consulting services

1.4.3 System integration services

1.4.4 Other services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Warehouse management

1.5.3 Labor management

1.5.4 Transportation management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Logistics Market Size

2.2 Digital Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Advantech Corportion

12.1.1 Advantech Corportion Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Logistics Introduction

12.1.4 Advantech Corportion Revenue in Digital Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Advantech Corportion Recent Development

12.2 Digilogistics

12.2.1 Digilogistics Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Logistics Introduction

12.2.4 Digilogistics Revenue in Digital Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Digilogistics Recent Development

12.3 Hexaware Technologies

12.3.1 Hexaware Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Logistics Introduction

12.3.4 Hexaware Technologies Revenue in Digital Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Hexaware Technologies Recent Development

12.4 IBM Corporation

12.4.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Logistics Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Digital Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.5 JDA Software

12.5.1 JDA Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Logistics Introduction

12.5.4 JDA Software Revenue in Digital Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 JDA Software Recent Development

12.6 Oracle

12.6.1 Oracle Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Logistics Introduction

12.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Digital Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.7 Samsung Electronics Co

12.7.1 Samsung Electronics Co Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Logistics Introduction

12.7.4 Samsung Electronics Co Revenue in Digital Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Samsung Electronics Co Recent Development

12.8 SAP AG

12.8.1 SAP AG Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Logistics Introduction

12.8.4 SAP AG Revenue in Digital Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SAP AG Recent Development

12.9 Tech Mahindra

12.9.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Logistics Introduction

12.9.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Digital Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: NORAH TRENT

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: 841 198 5042