Digital Light Processing Chipset Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

The report “Digital Light Processing Chipset Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The demand within the global digital light processing chipset market has been rising alongside advancements in the field of electro-mechanical manufacturing. The use of micromirror devices for the functioning of digital light processing chipset is a key factor to e considered while gauging market growth. Digital Light Processing (DLP) is commonly used for static display, and has applications in multiple industries including security and healthcare. Henceforth, the global market for digital light processing chipset is projected to accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to come. Furthermore, the focus given on developing electro-mechanical technologies across the world is also expected to aid market growth.

Single chip projectors are gradually gaining popularity in several industries and sub-domains. This factor is expected to play an underhanded role in the growth of the global digital light processing chipset market. Furthermore, digital light processing chipsets can produce “rainbow effects” by means of mechanical colour spinning. Hence, the utility served by digital light processing chipset is expected to play a crucial role in propelling market demand. The use of digital light processing chipset in xenon lamps is another key application of these chipsets. Hence, it is safe to prognosticate that the expansive usage of these chipsets would reek of growth market in the years to come.

LED-based DLPs and laser-based DLPs are amongst other key components that use digital light processing chipset. Moreover, the use of these chips in digital cinema technologies is an avenue for market growth. The manufacturers of digital light processing chipset are projected to earn tremendous revenues in the years to follow.

The major driving factor that boosts the growth of the digital light processing chipset market is the sealed imaging chip and filter free chips. Most of the digital light processing projectors have DLP chips, eliminating the chances of dust particles to enter into the projected image. Also, the DLP chips operate without air filters, thus reducing the maintenance, since there is no need to clean the filter. One of the major restraining factor that restricts the growth of the digital light processing chipset is the high cost of the chipset. However, due to the new DLP chip applications such as LED pico projectors, that fits in the palm of our hand and has the size of the mobile phone is expected to contribute towards the growth of the digital light processing chipset market.

The global digital light processing chipset market is segmented into type, resolution type, application, and geography. Based on the type, the global digital light processing chipset market is segmented into DLP pico chipset and DLP standard chipset. On the basis of resolution type, the global digital light processing chipset market is segmented into 800×600, 1024×768, 1920x 1200, 1280×800, 854×480 and others. The global digital light processing chipset market based on the application is segmented into mobile phones, conference room, home theatre, video wall, wearable devices, 3D printers and others. The global digital light processing chipset market is also segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Asia Pacific seems to be the dominant region in terms of use of digital light processing chipset due to the rapid and excessive use of smartphones, and other electronic devices. Countries such as U.S., China, Japan and India are expected to have positive growth in the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Some of the major players in global digital light processing chipset market are OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH and Texas Instruments Incorporated. Also, other market players are expected to enter in the global digital light processing chipset market in the forecast period

