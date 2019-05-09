Digital Isolators Market Overview 2019: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Digital Isolators Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Digital Isolators industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Digital Isolators market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1916899

The digital isolators market is expected to rise at close to 6% CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The growth of the market is attributed to the feature of digital isolators to extend safety to industrial processes. This, along with compelling advantages of digital isolators in terms of size, power, consumption, speed, ease of use, and reliability over optocouplers.

A digital isolator is used to get a digital signal across a galvanic isolation boundary. They serve a similar purpose to optocouplers, except optocouplers are far too slow and error prone for high speed (1MHz+) digital signals. They also use a different coupling technology, usually transformer or RF link as opposed to an optical link.

While digital isolators only work with digital signals, they are frequently used to transfer digitised versions of analogue signals. The resulting signal chain will have better bandwidth, accuracy and linearity in comparison to an optocoupler based system. Optocouplers have inherent non-linearity and high unit to unit variations (+- 50% of your signal), so the circuit will need to immune to these variations or each unit individually calibrated.

Multiplexing digital channels across a single digital isolator path can be achieved very easily, which in turn simplifies the circuit and results in a net cost saving in-spite of using a more expensive isolation technology. In short, digital isolators are a superior to optocouplers in almost every regard.

The technical barriers of Digital Isolators are high, and the Digital Isolators manufacturing bases concentration degree is relatively higher; about 35% of global Digital Isolators are consumption in USA; some of the key players in this market are Silicon Labs, ADI, TI, Broadcom Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Vicor, Rhopoint Components, NVE, ROHM and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Digital Isolators raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Digital Isolators.

There are companies adding new technology and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

In USA, Digital Isolators manufactures mainly include Silicon Labs, ADI, TI, Broadcom Corporation, Maxim Integrated and others. As the same time, in USA market, some common brands occupy relative large market share, such as Silicon Labs.

The Digital Isolators market was valued at 240 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 400 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Isolators.



