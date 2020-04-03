Digital Insurance Platform Market – The Significant Impact Of Digital Transformation On The Insurance Industry

A digital insurance platform is a software or tool that enables an insurance company/ managing general agent (MGA) to monitor, create, manage, and control the digital insurance ecosystem. Digital insurance platforms help companies to include digitization throughout the insurance process. These platforms combine different modules/silos and disparate systems in the digital insurance ecosystem. These modules or systems include policy implementation, claim management, reinsurance management, regulatory filing, and billing & premium accounting. These platforms also provide a policy holder a portal that offers easy and remote access to customer databases. Several companies offering digital insurance platforms are emphasizing on delivering customized digital insurance solutions along with end-to-end digital integration of business operations, third-party services, and applications. Additionally, companies are providing digital insurance as a service (DIaaS), which combines major insurance applications, infrastructure, and business process services in a single solution in order to deliver insurance solutions effectively and efficiently to clients. DIaaS comprises omni-channel digital consumer engagement platforms, administration systems such as billing and claims and application and infrastructure and cybersecurity services.

The significant impact of digital transformation on the insurance industry has boosted the digital insurance adoption trend. This mainly projected to drive the digital insurance platform market during the forecast period. Additionally, changing customer experience is leading insurance companies to develop and deliver advance technology integrated solutions. This is anticipated to propel the digital insurance platform market in the coming years. Moreover, insurance companies/ managing general agents and other insurance agencies are emphasizing on reducing the overall cost of the insurance process by adopting digital insurance platforms. Companies are also focusing on enhanced management of digital insurance ecosystems, including new sales channels and effective monitoring, accessibility, and control of insurance policies. This is anticipated to boost the digital insurance platform market. However, limited penetration of high-end/advanced technology in the insurance industry across the world, especially in emerging economies, is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, rise in digitization in the insurance industry around the globe, especially in economies such as China, India, South Africa, and Brazil, is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the digital insurance platform market in the coming years.

The global digital insurance platform market can be segmented based on component, application, end-user, business size, industry, and region. In terms of component, the digital insurance platform market can be classified into software and services. The software segment can be further sub-segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The service segment can be bifurcated into professional services and managed/DIaaS services. Based on application, the digital insurance platform market can be categorized into policy implementation, claim management, reinsurance management, regulatory filing and billing, and others (support services and reporting). In terms of end-user, the digital insurance platform market can be bifurcated into personal and commercial. The commercial line segment can be further divided into insurance carriers, MGA, wholesale brokers, insurance and retail agents. Based on business size, the digital insurance platform market can be segmented into small and medium businesses and large businesses. In terms of industry, the digital insurance platform market can be classified into food & beverage, health and beauty, automotive, retail, hospitality, media & entertainment, IT and telecom, consumer electronics, and others (residential and consumer goods).

Based on region, the global digital insurance platform market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global market due to significant adoption of digital insurance among industries. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR), due to rise in investments in technology and digitization of the insurance industry.

Major pure-play digital insurance platform vendors operating in the global market include CodeEast Digital Systems Ltd., Cogitate Technology Solutions, LLC, DXC Technology Company, EIS Group Software Ltd., Inzura Ltd., Knowarth, Lemonade Insurance Company, Majesco, Mindtree Ltd., and StoneRiver (Sapiens Company).