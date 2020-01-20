Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Strategic Study Offered High Growth Rate During 2019-2024 | by Top Companies – Align Technology, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Health, 3Shape, 3M ESPE, Planmeca

Digital Impression Standalone Scanners market will register a 13.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 260 million by 2024, from US$ 120 million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Impression Standalone Scanners market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: – Align Technology, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Health, 3Shape, 3M ESPE, Planmeca



Digital Impression Standalone Scanners use technology utilized to develop a three-dimensional (3D) image pertaining to teeth and intraoral tissue is known as digital impression. Digital impression standalone scanners are utilized during intraoral scanning for numerous dental applications such as bridges, dentures, inlays, orthodontic treatments, and onlays. Benefits related to digital impression technology as compared with traditional method of impression are reliable for the rapid market growth. Digital impression standalone scanners eradicate the painful and tedious procedure of elastomeric impression utilized in dental applications.

The digital impression standalone scanners consumption volume was 4803 units in 2015 and is expected to reach 5462 units in 2016 and 10456 units in 2021, growing at an annual average growth rate of 13.85% from 2016 to 2021. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (45.64%) in 2015, followed by the EU.

At present, the manufactures of digital impression standalone scanners are concentrated in North America and. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 56.23% in 2015. The following area is EU. The global leading players in this market are Align Technology, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Health, 3Shape, 3M ESPE and Planmeca.

The digital impression standalone scanners are mainly used by Dental Clinics and Hospitals. The main application of digital impression standalone scanners is Dental Clinics.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and comfortable dental treatments, the growing adoption of evidence-based dentistry, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Product Type Coverage:- Confocal Microscopic Imaging Scanners, Optical Wand Scanner

Product Application Coverage:- Dental Clinic, Hospital, Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents –

Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Size, Status and Forecast 2024

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Digital Impression Standalone Scanners by Countries

6 Europe Digital Impression Standalone Scanners by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Digital Impression Standalone Scanners by Countries

8 South America Digital Impression Standalone Scanners by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Digital Impression Standalone Scanners by Countries

10 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Segment by Type

11 Global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Segment by Application

12 Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Impression Standalone Scanners market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Impression Standalone Scanners players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Impression Standalone Scanners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Impression Standalone Scanners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

