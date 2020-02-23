Digital Health Technologies Market by Top Competitors are Gloria, Johnson&Johnson Services inc., GlobalMed, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Honeywell Life Care Solutions and OMRON Corporation among others

Digital Health Technologies Market report provides key statistics on the market status of Global and Regional Digital Health Technologies Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The Digital Health Technologies Market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The report provides key statistics on the market status of Global and regional Digital Health Technologies Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Get Free Sample Report at http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-digital-health-technologies-market

Digital Health Technologies industry research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the organizations operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market CAGR, Volume, industry share And size, demand and trend growth, key segments, and key drivers and restrains.

Digital Health Technologies Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Competitors:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

AT&T Intellectual Property,

Cerner Corporation,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

athenahealth Inc.,

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.,

LifeWatch,

BioTelemetry Inc.,

Andon Health Co. Ltd.,

McKesson Corporation,

eClinicalWorks,

Agfa-Gevaert Group,

Allscripts, Epic Systems Corporation,

IBM,

General Electric Company,

Healthland,

Abbott,

China Huaxin,

CardioNet,

Evolent Health Inc.,

Bosch Healthcare Solutions,

Bayer AG,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Gloria,

Johnson&Johnson Services inc.,

GlobalMed,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

Honeywell Life Care Solutions and

OMRON Corporation among others.

Access Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-digital-health-technologies-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the number of smartphone users

Adoption of m-health technologies for health monitoring

Remote patient monitoring services

Technological advancements in Healthcare IT

Favorable initiatives for the introduction of technologies

Safety concerns regarding management data

High expenditure and maintenance requirement

Market Segmentation: Global Digital Health Technologies Market

The global digital health technologies market is segmented by technology into tele-healthcare, mHealth, health analytics and digital health systems. Tele-healthcare is segmented into telecare and telehealth. mHealth is segmented into wearables and apps. Wearables are sub segmented into BP monitor, glucose meter, pulse oximeter, sleep apnea monitors and others. Apps are sub segmented into medical apps and fitness apps. Digital health systems are sub segmented into electronic health records and e-prescribing systems.

On the basis of product the market is segmented into wearable devices and healthcare information systems. Healthcare information systems are sub segmented into clinical solutions and non-clinical solutions.

On the basis of component the market is segmented into software, hardware and services.

By end user the market is segmented into B2B and B2C. B2B is sub segmented into providers, employers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies. B2C is sub segmented into patients and caregivers.

On the basis of geography, digital health technologies market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Inquiry Before Buying at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-digital-health-technologies-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]