Digital Gaming Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

Digital Gaming Market

Digital Games is one of most booming sectors of the Global Media and Entertainment Industry, and it comprises games played on PCs, Mobiles, and Consoles. According to ORBIS RESEARCH Gaming Market Research, the digital games market is expected to have a significant growth at a CAGR of 18.98% (2018-2023) leading to a global digital gaming market size of USD 323.91 Bn by 2023.

Mobile gaming has developed at a staggeringly high rate in recent times and was the largest segment in 2017, followed by Console and PC games. It is the fastest growing segment of the market and is forecasted to grow at a high CAGR through 2018-2023. The segment is gaining traction due to low entry barriers and fast proliferation activities of internet and smartphones across the globe.

PC Games and Console Games hold significant portions of the global digital games revenues. Though the online-browser gaming within PC games have taken a shift to smartphones and tablets, expanded digital purchases on these platforms along with the introduction of new technologies like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are driving the markets forward.

Key growth factors:

o The use of internet and smartphones is one of the primary requirements of video games market in the age of digital distribution of games. Thus increased internet and smartphone penetration across the globe is driving the global digital games market.

o Factors like improvement in global economic growth which provides consumers with more disposable income to spend on gaming and increase in the number of worldwide gamers are continuously raising the demand for digital gaming across the globe.

Threats and key players:

o Although the digital gaming industry is forecasted to have a healthy growth globally, still, there is low internet speed and smartphone penetration in several regions of the world which hinders the growth of digital games. Also, often, challenging economic conditions, political unrest and governmental restrictions in regions restrict the growth of digital gaming market. Case in point, the recent political turmoil like Eurozone crisis, Brexit, etc. have challenged the growth of the market.

o Some of the major gaming companies in the Digital Gaming Market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft.

Companies Mentioned:

Major Companies:

o Activision Blizzard

o Electronic Arts’

o Take – Two Interactive

o Ubisoft

o Zynga

o Nintendo

o GungHo Online

o NCsoft

o Sony Corporation

o Microsoft Corporation

Start-up Companies:

o Chopup

o Omnidrone

o Piranha Games

o Nazara Techonologies

o Witching Hour Studios

o Touchten Games

o Steel Wool Studios

o Playsnak

What’s covered in the report?

o Overview of the Global Digital Gaming market

o Overview of different business models in digital games

o Analysis of the value chain of games and distribution channel analysis of games

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for PC games Market, Mobile Games market and Console Games market

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising models market

o Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Other genres market

o Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) market size data for Digital Gaming Market segmentations (By platforms- PC, Console, Mobile, by revenue models- Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising, By genres- Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Market Trends in Global Digital Gaming Market

o Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the Global Digital Gaming Market and its segmentations (By platforms- PC, Console, Mobile, by revenue models- Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising, By genres- Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms– (Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America,Middle East and Africa)

o Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

o Analysis of new age startups in the global games market

