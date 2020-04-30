Digital Gaming Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

ORBIS RESEARCH Recently Introduced Qualitative Research Report titled on “Global Digital Gaming Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2023. In this Research Report Including Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2376719

India digital gaming market

India is emerging to be a popular outsourcing destination for global gaming companies due to the high availability of skilled game developers and a rapid upsurge in the country’s gaming market. Increase in internet and smartphone penetration, improved digital payment infrastructure, applications available on various platforms like Android, iOS and Microsoft Windows, advancement in technologies, rising income level, and change in game preferences are the main reasons for this popularity.

Digital gaming includes different genres which can be played across single-player, multi-player and massively multi-player formats in devices like mobile, computer and through console devices. Currently, the Indian gaming industry is witnessing a paradigm shift from console gaming to mobile gaming mainly due to the growth and improvement of wireless connectivity in the country. Various mobile gaming companies are focusing on increasing adoption of Platform as a Service (PaaS) as this is expected to help companies in creating games in a short span of time.

Market segmentation

On the basis of technology, the Indian digital gaming market is segmented into mobile gaming, computer gaming and console gaming. Mobile gaming holds the largest share of the market. In India, strategic games like Clash of Clans, Call of Duty and Counter Strike are played mostly. On the basis of the number of game downloads, Supercell, Elex Technology, Gameloft, Octro and Zynga Game Network are the major mobile game providers in India.

Key growth factors

o With the global rise in smartphone ownership, India has the second highest smartphone users. It has been found that smartphone users in India spend four hours per day on gaming apps.

o Technology is playing a key role in the Indian digital gaming industry. Due to the recent advancements in technology, many of the latest new games are incredibly life-like and attractive to the users.

Threats and key players

o In India, pirated games are easily available across various online sources as well as in CD/DVD formats, which enable the gamers to play their desired games for free or at low costs. It is considered to be one of the major issues faced by the game development companies.

o 99Games Online Pvt. Ltd., Creatiosoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dhurva Interactive, Electronics Arts Games India Pvt. Ltd., Gameloft Software Pvt. Ltd. and Nazara Technologies Ltd. are some of the major players operating in the Indian digital gaming market

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Indian digital gaming market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian digital gaming market (2016 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the Indian digital gaming market and its segments (by technology- mobile gaming, console gaming and computer gaming, by types of games – strategy, casual, action, sports, simulation and others)

4. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

5. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the digital gaming market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector

2. Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

3. Be informed regarding the key developments in the digital gaming market in India

4. Understand major competitors’ business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

Companies Mentioned:

1. 99Games Online Private Limited

2. Creatiosoft Solutions Private Limited

3. Dhurva Interactive

4. Electronic Arts Games India Private Limited

5. Gameloft Software Private Limited

6. Mech Mocha Games

7. Moonfrog Labs Private Limited

8. Nazara Technologies Limited

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2376719

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]