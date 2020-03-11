Digital Gaming Market- Popular Trends & Technological Advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Digital Gaming Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

India digital gaming market

India is emerging to be a popular outsourcing destination for global gaming companies due to the high availability of skilled game developers and a rapid upsurge in the country’s gaming market. Increase in internet and smartphone penetration, improved digital payment infrastructure, applications available on various platforms like Android, iOS and Microsoft Windows, advancement in technologies, rising income level, and change in game preferences are the main reasons for this popularity.

Digital gaming includes different genres which can be played across single-player, multi-player and massively multi-player formats in devices like mobile, computer and through console devices. Currently, the Indian gaming industry is witnessing a paradigm shift from console gaming to mobile gaming mainly due to the growth and improvement of wireless connectivity in the country. Various mobile gaming companies are focusing on increasing adoption of Platform as a Service (PaaS) as this is expected to help companies in creating games in a short span of time.

Market segmentation

On the basis of technology, the Indian digital gaming market is segmented into mobile gaming, computer gaming and console gaming. Mobile gaming holds the largest share of the market. In India, strategic games like Clash of Clans, Call of Duty and Counter Strike are played mostly. On the basis of the number of game downloads, Supercell, Elex Technology, Gameloft, Octro and Zynga Game Network are the major mobile game providers in India.

Key growth factors

o With the global rise in smartphone ownership, India has the second highest smartphone users. It has been found that smartphone users in India spend four hours per day on gaming apps.

Technology is playing a key role in the Indian digital gaming industry. Due to the recent advancements in technology, many of the latest new games are incredibly life-like and attractive to the users.

Threats and key players

o In India, pirated games are easily available across various online sources as well as in CD/DVD formats, which enable the gamers to play their desired games for free or at low costs. It is considered to be one of the major issues faced by the game development companies.

99Games Online Pvt. Ltd., Creatiosoft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dhurva Interactive, Electronics Arts Games India Pvt. Ltd., Gameloft Software Pvt. Ltd. and Nazara Technologies Ltd. are some of the major players operating in the Indian digital gaming market

What is covered in the report?

Overview of the Indian digital gaming market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian digital gaming market (2016 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the Indian digital gaming market and its segments (by technology- mobile gaming, console gaming and computer gaming, by types of games – strategy, casual, action, sports, simulation and others)

4. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

5. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Digital gaming market definition

3.2. Gaming market definition and structure

Chapter 4: India digital gaming market – overview

4.1. India gaming market size and growth forecast – value-wise

4.2. Types of games played in India – percentage split

4.3. Supply chain analysis

Chapter 5: India digital gaming market – technology-wise segmentation

5.1. Mobile gaming market size and growth forecast – value-wise

5.2. Computer gaming market size and growth forecast – value-wise

5.3. Console gaming market size and growth forecast – value-wise

5.4. Indian gaming market – percentage split

Chapter 6: Key growth drivers of the market

Chapter 7: Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Chapter 8: Market trends

Manufacturing of powerful and affordable gaming devices

Smart and soft monetization

Pilot projects of augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) games

Others

