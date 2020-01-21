Digital Diabetes Management Market By Top Players – Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Dexcom, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag., Insulet Corporation

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Digital Diabetes Management Market was valued at USD 5.26 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 26.91 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.61% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Digital Diabetes Management?

Diabetes is a chronic condition that needs constant self-management. A considerable share of individuals having diabetes are managed and treated by primary care teams, with clinic visits averaging 15 minutes twice a year and hence patients are basically on their own for the rest of the time. Owing to this enormous gap between visits, diabetes care is chiefly dependent on personal self-management and if it’s not performed well it can lead to the risk of premature death, blindness, amputation, and kidney failure as a consequence. Therefore, several digital platforms have been developed to facilitate the tracking of diabetes data to improve diabetes management.

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Key factors such growing prevalence of diabetes globally, increasing aged population base, and growing diffusion of smart devices and digital platform are anticipated to drive the Global Digital Diabetes Management in the forecast period. Moreover, increasing health awareness and expenditure and digitalization of healthcare systems is expected to further propel the Global Digital Diabetes Management market during the forecast period.

On the contrary, the high cost of digital devices, absence of basic innovation, framework and web access in underdeveloped economies and lack of reimbursement policies in emerging countries could be few of the major restraining factors in the growth of this market in the coming years.

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Digital Diabetes Management Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Dexcom, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag., Insulet Corporation, Dariohealth Corporation, Lifescan, Inc., Agamatrix, Inc., Tandem Diabetes Tidepool, Glooko, Inc., Care, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.