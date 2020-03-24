Digital Diabetes Management Market Growing at 23.8% CAGR to 2024 Overview by Smart Glucometer, Insulin Pump and Diabetes Apps Devices – Top Trends and Key Insights

Study on digital diabetes management market by devices, apps, data management software & platforms, & services. High acceptance of mobile apps for remote monitoring major factor driving growth of market segment.

The digital diabetes management market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for technologically advanced solutions such as closed-loop systems, high adoption of remote online coaching services for diabetes management, high adoption of connected diabetes management devices and apps, favorable reimbursement policies, increased acceptance of digital diabetes solutions from payers.

The digital diabetes management market is projected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2024 from USD 6.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 23.8%. Factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise solutions for diabetes management, increasing penetration of digital platforms and adoption of mobile apps for diabetes management, and technological advancements are driving the growth of the digital diabetes management market.

“Self/home healthcare end-user segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Report analyzes for various digital diabetes management market products and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global digital diabetes management market and different segments such as product & service, device type, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

The wearable devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of the market is mainly due to factors such as the increasing number of regulatory approvals for CGM systems; technological advancements such as closed-loop pump systems, smart insulin patches, and other pipeline devices; and the growing adoption of smart insulin pumps and insulin patches for self-insulin delivery in diabetes management.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–46%, Tier 2–33%, and Tier 3–21%

By Designation: C-level–43%, Director Level–35%, and Others–22%

By Region: North America–34%, Europe–26%, Asia Pacific–19%, Latin America–11%,and the Middle East & Africa–10%

Prominent players in global digital diabetes management market are Medtronic (Ireland), B.Braun (Germany), Dexcom (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Insulet Corporation (US), Tandem Diabetes Care (US), Ascensia Diabetes Care (Switzerland), LifeScan (US), Tidepool (US), AgaMatrix (US), Glooko Inc. (US), and DarioHealth (Israel).

Geographically, Roche has a strong presence in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its strong distribution channels help it to cater to the rising demand for digital diabetes management devices and apps across the globe. However, increasingly stringent government regulations and global financial fluctuations are major threats to the company’s revenue generation.

