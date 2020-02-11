The global digital cameras market is currently influenced by a range of revolutionary trends pertaining to lenses, photo accessories, and other key facets. The post focus feature was introduced to the industry by Lytro through a light-field camera model, which was followed by Panasonic but with a slightly different feature called refocus. Post focus allows the photographer to adjust the focus after the picture is shot. Three more trends, namely 4K video, powerful mobile photography apps, and improved 360-degree video capturing, are expected to continue taking the global market by storm.

The report on the global digital cameras market presented here unveils an extensive segmentation by product type, which includes all the determining types of digital camera widely embraced by consumers on an international platform. With a view to exclusively analyze the market in the major regions of the world, the report offers a critical segmentation on the basis of geography.

Significant factors such as industry structure, growth drivers, restraints, crucial market trends, market projections, and factors affecting market growth are all comprehensively elucidated in this global digital cameras market report. Using the Porter’s five forces model, the analysts have offered a deep insight into the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, competitive rivalry, and the threat of new entrants and substitutes.

Global Digital Cameras Market: Insight into Advancements and Innovations

The international market for digital cameras is envisioned to witness robust advancement in the near future with the rising income levels of consumers and technological developments such as HD quality cameras and automation using touch screen. The popularity of digital single lens reflex (SLR) cameras is another major reason for the global market to rapidly gain traction compared to the corresponding markets. It is anticipated that the digital SLR cameras market will grow vastly on the back of falling prices, rise of digitalization, easier usage, and strong demand in similar markets. Moreover, digital SLR cameras have emerged as a significantly growing segment with superior picture quality in the offering.

By product type, the global digital cameras market can be categorized into key segments such as compact digital cameras, bridge cameras, mirror-less interchangeable-lens cameras, digital single lens reflex (SLR) cameras, digital rangefinders, line-scan camera systems, integration, and waterproof.

Global Digital Cameras Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Manufacturers in countries such as Russia, China, and India are expected to take grip of the lucrative growth prospects as the U.S. and Europe markets demonstrate mature conditions. In terms of a lion’s share in the global digital cameras market, the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific are predicted to steal the glory from other regions. With the increasing affluence of consumers in Asia Pacific, the region is foretold to have excess demand for digital SLR cameras, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the global market.

Global Digital Cameras Market: Vendor Landscape

With an outright profiling of the top companies in the global digital cameras market, the report presents itself as a great resource to gauge the nature of the competitive landscape over the forecast period 2016–2024. Major players such as Kyocera, Matsushita (Panasonic), Samsung, Sony Corporation, Canon Corporation, Sanyo, Ricoh, Polaroid, Minolta, FujiFilm, Casio Corporation, Japan Victor Company (JVC), Eastman Kodak, Hewlett Packard Company, and Olympus Corporation among others are studied in the report.

