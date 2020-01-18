Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – A&D , Microlife, Welch Allyn,Omron Healthcare, Smiths, Medical Koninklijke Philips and Forecast to 2023

Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market

Digital blood pressure monitors are used to detect, record, and diagnose blood pressure. These digital blood pressure monitors are used in home care settings, clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers.

This report focuses on the Digital Blood Pressure Monitors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increase in hypertension leads to diseases such as stroke, heart diseases, and kidney failures by applying pressure on artery walls. Moreover, high blood pressure can also lead to brain damage by resulting in transient ischemic attack, stroke, dementia, and mild cognitive impairment. These effects of the hypertension and rising aging population will increase the demand and adoption of digital blood pressure machines.

The digital blood pressure monitors market is expected to be fragmented in the future.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The availability of adequate reimbursements from Medicare, rising health awareness, and developments in healthcare infrastructure in the US will drive the market’s growth in the region.

The worldwide market for Digital Blood Pressure Monitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

A&D

Microlife

Welch Allyn

Omron Healthcare

Smiths Medical

Koninklijke Philips

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stand-alone

Integrated

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home care settings

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

