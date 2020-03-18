Digital Banking Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2023

Global Digital Banking Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Banking market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. Digital Banking will register a 18.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 13900 million by 2023, from US$ 5080 million in 2017.

This report studies the Digital Banking market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

Digital banking relies on PC or mobile terminals. Digital banking main has the following applications: Retail Digital Banking, SME Digital Banking and Corporate Digital Banking. And SME Digital Banking was the most widely used area which took up about 64.25% of the global total in 2017. There are a few vendors developing digital banking in China, such as IT companies Huawei, Sunline are participating the digital banking business, and they may show a rapid development.

The Digital Banking Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

PC

Mobile

Segmentation by application:

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Urban FT

Kony

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys

Digiliti Money

Innofis

Mobilearth

D3 Banking Technology

Alkami

Q2

Misys

SAP

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Banking market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Digital Banking market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Banking players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Banking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Banking submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Digital Banking Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Digital Banking Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Digital Banking Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Digital Banking by Players

3.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Banking Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Digital Banking Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Digital Banking by Regions

4.1 Digital Banking Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Digital Banking Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Digital Banking Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Digital Banking Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Banking Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Digital Banking Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Digital Banking Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Digital Banking Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

