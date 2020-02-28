Digital Badges Market growing at a CAGR of 18.81% from 2019 to 2026

Global Digital Badges Market Analysis

Global Digital Badges Market was valued at USD 73.36 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 291.28 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.81% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Digital Badges?

A Digital Badge indicates the accomplishments or skills for its holder and these accomplishments and skills can be displayed, accessed, and verified online. Such badges can be earned in various environments, including online platforms where the number is increasing. Digital badges are just a subset of digital credentials that serve both as an acknowledgment of learning or achievement and digital proof for that accomplishment. Sometimes they’re awarded for higher stakes accomplishments, such as after passing a difficult exam. Other times they’re given out for low stakes accomplishments like e.g. going through an HR training program. In short, Digital Badges gives information on who earned the badge, how it was earned, when was it earned, who is the issuer of it, what the badge represents, and whenever likely it also provides the evidence examples of the work that went into earning that badge.

Global Digital Badges Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

One of the major factors driving the growth of this market is the rising demand for digital learning and social learning through various online platforms. The market is also advancing due to the growing investments by companies on a variety of training and developments programs for their employees to acquire professional skills. The escalating shift toward gamification even in the field of learning and education industry has created profitable opportunities especially in developing and developed countries. Moreover, because of the advent of various professional development programs launched by prominent players like SAP, Oracle, SAS, and IBM, there is an increasing focus of professionals on the need for constantly upgrading their skill sets which are further catalyzing the expansion of the market during the forecast. However, the robust infrastructure in several emerging regions, lack of universal acceptability across institutions and countries are few of the major restrains in the growth of the Global Digital Badges market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The "Global Digital Badges Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Global Digital Badges Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Digital Badges Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Accredible (US), Accreditrust (US), Credly (US), Badgelist (US), Portfolium (US), ProExam (US), Be Badges (Belgium), Basno (US), Bestr (Italy), Nocti Business Solutions (US), Badgecraft (Lithuania), Concentric Sky (US), Discendum (Finland), EbizON (India), Forall Systems (US), LearningTimes (US), and Youtopia (US). Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

