Digital Audio Workstation Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2023” in New Research

Digital Audio Workstation Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2023. Digital Audio Workstation Market revenue is primarily classified into revenue from software and revenue from services. Other segmentations comprise types, deployment models, end users, operating systems, and regions

The Global Digital Audio Workstation Market to grow from US$ 2.0 Billion in 2018 to US$ 3.1 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period.

“Growing digitization of instruments”

Digitization is playing an important role in the media & entertainment industry. The music industry has evolved over time with several emerging technological advancements. Digitization has changed the way how music is recorded, edited, and shared. Professionals have switched from analog audio production to digital audio production, as it provides several advantages over analog audio production. More and more musical instruments are being digitized.

“Increasing adoption of cloud-based digital audio workstations”

Vendors are increasingly offering cloud-based deployment for digital audio workstation solutions. Cloud-based deployment of digital audio workstations has many advantages such as easy integration, better scalability, cost-effectiveness, and fewer technical issues over on-premises deployment. Cloud is encouraging emerging small-scale music producing companies to utilize digital audio workstation, which help them back their music securely on the cloud at a reasonable price, as they only pay for the resources they use.

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, Apple (US), Adobe (US), Avid (US), Ableton (Germany), Steinberg (Germany), MOTU (US), Acoustica (US), Presonus (US), Magix (Germany), Native Instruments (Germany), Cakewalk (US), Image-Line (Germany), Bitwig (Germany), Renoise (Germany), and Harrison Consoles (US).

