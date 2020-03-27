Differential Tapes Market to Register a Healthy CAGR Throughout 2028

Global Differential Tapes Market – Overview: Differential tapes is coated with acrylic and silicone adhesive on either side of the tape which can handle a lot of movement stresses and thermal stresses. Differential tapes are also good at repelling vibration, UV (the acrylic adhesive version), sound, and shock. In addition, the structure of the differential tapes are used for sound dampening, mounting, high temperature applications, glass glazing, and bonding applications. Differential tapes are majorly manufactured using paper, polyurethane resins (PUR), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polypropylene (PP).

The adhesives used for manufacturing differential tapes are rubber – based, acrylic – based, and silicon – based. Furthermore, differential tapes are preferable choice for bonding uneven surfaces and provide a flat finish after bonding. Differential tapes are used for general bonding and mounting of signs, mirrors, moldings, extrusions, etc. Differential tapes also provide good tack with excellent shear and adhesion to most surfaces. All these above aspects have positively impacted the differential tapes market during the forecast period.

Global Differential Tapes Market – Dynamics: Differential tape useable in all – weather condition, gives better outcome than alternative tape solution at a different temperature. In addition, acrylic adhesive technology used in differential tapes are becoming an ideal bonding solution among the tape manufacturers across the globe. Moreover, differential tapes efficiently laminate and bond multi-layered material which is used for improving function in brake assemblies and control vibrations. Furthermore, these advance acrylic adhesive technology used in differential tapes are replacing the traditional liquid and spray adhesives, and fastening systems.

Unlike conventional glues, advanced acrylic adhesives used in differential tapes maintain their integrity and stability during processing. They are additionally used to help fill any gaps between portions that a differential tape would cover. However, rising prices of plastic films, printing inks, adhesives resins, and special paper are hampering the profits of all the concerned businesses in the differential tapes value chain.

Global Differential Tapes Market – Segmentation: The global differential tapes market is segmented by adhesive type, by backing material, by technology type and by end use application. The pricing for differential tapes has being done based on backing material segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in Million Sq. Meter.

Differential Tapes Market Segmented By Adhesive Type- Rubber Based, Acrylic Based, Silicone Based; By Backing Material- Paper, Foam, Plastic, Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Others (cotton, cloth, etc.); By Technology Type- Solvent Based, Water Based, Hot Melt; By End Use Application- Automotive, Building & Construction, Painting, High Temperature Applications, Plating, Abrasive Blasting, General Use, Thermal Spraying, General Industrial, Electronics & Electricals, Metal Working, Medical, Printing, Shipping & Logistics, Aerospace & Defense, OthersDifferential tapes are mainly used for automotive and building & construction end use applications which is preferred by consumers.

Global Differential Tapes Market – Regional Overview: The North America is expected to dominate the differential tapes during the forecast period 2018-2028. The Asia – Pacific differential tapes market is estimated to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period. The burgeoning growth in Asia – Pacific region can be attributed to the developing industrial infrastructure, technological advancements and easy availability of raw materials. The Middle East & Africa differential tapes market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Differential Tapes Market – Key Players: A few of the key players in the differential tapes market are 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group Plc, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, tesa SE, Essentra plc., Yongguan Adhesive Products Corp.,Ltd., Bow Tape Co., Ltd, Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd., etc.

The report on differential tapes market is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report differential tapes market provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. Differential tapes market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global differential tapes market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows – North America, Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA);

Report Highlights: A detailed overview of parent market, Changing market dynamics in the industry, In-depth differential tapes market segmentation, Historical, current, and projected differential tapes market size regarding volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments for differential tapes market, Competitive landscape for differential tapes market, Strategies for key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on differential tapes market performance, Must-have information for differential tapes market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint;

