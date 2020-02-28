Diethylenetriamine (DETA) Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors

The Research Report “Diethylenetriamine (DETA) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Diethylenetriamine, abbreviated as DETA, is an organic compound and a colourless, hygroscopic liquid, which is soluble in water and polar organic solvents. Diethylenetriamine is the structural equivalent of diethylene glycol. Its chemical properties resemble those of ethylene diamine. Diethylenetriamine is produced along with ethylene diamine, with ethylene dichloride being used as a raw material. Diethylenetriamine finds applications in a wide range of industries such as agrochemicals, personal care, automotive, wastewater treatment, textile chemicals, oilfield chemicals and other industries.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of end-user industry, the global diethylenetriamine market is segmented as follows:

Adhesive and Sealant industry

Paper industry

Water treatment industry

Oil industry

Automotive industry

Textile chemical industry

On the basis of application type, the global diethylenetriamine market is segmented as follows:

Corrosion inhibitors and anti-scaling agents

Surface active agents

Ion exchange agents

Functional fluids

Additives

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13167

Key Trends, Drivers

Recently there has been a rise in demand for diethylenetriamine from industries such as automotive, oil and gas, polymer, construction, agriculture, personal care and other major industries. This is expected to drive the global market growth of diethylenetriamine. In the automotive industry, diethylenetriamine finds use in the production of different types of resins, additives and lubricants, which find applications in auto manufacturing. Also, diethylenetriamine has been witnessing increasing demand from the oil & gas industry in the form of oilfield chemicals, as lubricants and chelating agents.

The production of application specific products and products with enhanced quality from diethylenetriamine is expected to increase significantly in the near future. Hence, investments for the manufacture of diethylenetriamine is also expected to be driven by these requirements. The development of bio-based polyamines requires diethylenetriamine as a raw material, thereby driving the market growth. As an example, diethylenetriamine is expected to find increasing applications in the manufacture of wind turbine blades. Also, it is expected that specific end-use industries would contribute to the demand for diethylenetriamine in the coming years, due to the expected variety in product development of diethylenetriamine from point of view of increased number of applications. This trend could be expected to be more prominent in the Middle East and Latin America.

However, it can be expected that the growth of the diethylenetriamine market will be slowed down due to stringent environmental regulations imposing restrictions on the use of hazardous substances. It should be noted that diethylenetriamine does pose hazards in terms of its corrosive action on the skin as well as eyes. Also, diethylenetriamine could be combustible at high temperature and could produce harmful and undesirable products such as carbon oxides and nitrogen oxides during combustion. Inhalation of diethylenetriamine spray mist could cause severe irritation in the respiratory tract, which is characterized by shortness of breath, coughing and choking.

Numerous regulatory bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have been imposing strict regulations pertaining to the use of diethylenetriamine as it poses certain severe risks. The transport and storage of diethylenetriamine have also been a matter of scrutiny by regulatory agencies worldwide, in recent times.

Also, it should be noted that the raw materials used for the manufacture of diethylenetriamine products are expensive, and also relatively scarce in terms of availability. These factors could hinder the growth rate of the diethylenetriamine market in the near future.

In terms of manufacturing as well as consumption, the Asia Pacific region has been holding a high share and is expected to continue to contribute significantly for the growth of the diethylenetriamine market, with China being a key country in terms of diethylenetriamine demand. The European demand for diethylenetriamine has been observed to be tending towards maturity.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global diethylenetriamine market are as follows:

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

Diamines and Chemicals Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation

Delamine

Arabian Amines Company

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Bluefield International

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13167

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]