Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) is often used in cement grinding aids to replace Triethanolamine and Triisopropanolamine in grinding aid raw materials. Diethanol Isopropanolamine is a new green grinding aids raw materials.

The global consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) increases from 107.9 K MT in 2013 to 184.4 K MT in 2018, at a CAGR of more than 11.31%. In 2018, the global Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 47.20% of global consumption of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA).

According to this study, over the next five years the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market will register a 16.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 564.2 million by 2024, from US$ 305.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Diethanol Isopropanolamine (DEIPA) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nanjing Hongbaoli

Yunlong Industrial Development

VISWAAT Chemical

Lucky Chemical Industry

Beijing Debora Chemicals

Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL)

Shandong Hongyi Technology

Horizon Chemical Industry

Jiangshan Yuxuan Technology

FORTISCHEM

Fushun East King Tech

Market Segment by Type, covers

Content 85%

Content >90%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cement Grinding Aid

Surfactant

Others

