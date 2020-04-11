Dietary Fibers Market Projected To Grow With A CAGR Of 11.1% From 2018 To 2026

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Dietary Fibers Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global Dietary Fibers market accounted for US$ 3.09 Bn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Download Free brochure of research report with TOC and Figures @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59365

Market Insights

The global dietary fibers accounted for US$ 3.09 Bn in 2017 growing with a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Dietary fibers basically come from the portion of various plants which is not digested in intestinal tract. However, a part of it also broken down by the bacteria in the lower tract. Different plant types vary in kind and type of fibers. Soluble and insoluble are the two varieties of dietary fibers. Water soluble fibers aims to reduce the blood cholesterol level. Dietary fibers mainly find application in food and beverages. Various foods containing dietary fibers includes vegetables, fruits, grains and nuts among others.

Growing applications of dietary fibers in various end user industries that includes food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and animal nutrition is expected to drive the global dietary fibers market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In addition, various advantages offered by the dietary fibers is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.Dietary fibers aids in digestion, weight management and also aims to regulate the sugar level in blood. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of dietary fibers is also expected to propel the demand. The daily intake recommendations for dietary fibers products consumption, which help to maintain blood sugar levels, reduce obesity and enable the consumers to efficiently manage energy levels, is expected to benefit the bakery industry. Recommendations laid down by regulatory bodies like FDA to increase the fiber consumption in food products is another factor expected to spur the market demand. However, the approval process is time consuming and costly which is expected to restrain the growth of this market. Growing urbanization followed by busy lifestyles of consumers are other factors boosting the adoption of dietary fibers.

The global dietary fibers market has been segmented by product type, source, application and geography. In 2017, insoluble dietary fibers segment dominated the global dietary fibers market by product type. Growing application in bakery, confectionary and pharmaceuticals is expected to augment the market growth of this segment. Soluble segment is expected to register high growth in terms of value and volume in the global dietary fibers market. In terms of source, fruits and vegetables is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Functional food and beverages is expected to held the largest share in the global dietary fibers market by application in 2017. In terms of geography, North America is the most significant market and held the largest market value and volume share in the global dietary fibers market. Growing demand of dietary fibers in the U.S and Canada is expected to spur the demand in North America region.

Key players operating in the global dietary fibers market includes Ingredion Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Kerry Group plc, Roquette Frères S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Nexira SAS, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, and Grain Processing Corporation, Tate and Lyle Plc. among others.

Download Free brochure of research report with TOC and Figures @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59365

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Contact:

Credence Research Inc

Name: Chris Smith (Global Sales Manager)

E-mail: [email protected]

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: https://www.credenceresearch.com