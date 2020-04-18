Diesel Market: Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis Up to 2024

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Diesel Market”, it include and classifies the Global Diesel Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

Diesel oil, also called diesel fuel, combustible liquid used as fuel for diesel engines, ordinarily obtained from fractions of crude oil that are less volatile than the fractions used in gasoline. In diesel engines the fuel is ignited not by a spark, as in gasoline engines, but by the heat of air compressed in the cylinder, with the fuel injected in a spray into the hot compressed air. Diesel fuel releases more energy on combustion than equal volumes of gasoline, so diesel engines generally produce better fuel economy than gasoline engines. In addition, the production of diesel fuel requires fewer refining steps than gasoline, so retail prices of diesel fuel traditionally have been lower than those of gasoline (depending on the location, season, and taxes and regulations). On the other hand, diesel fuel, at least as traditionally formulated, produces greater quantities of certain air pollutants such as sulfur and solid carbon particulates, and the extra refining steps and emission-control mechanisms put into place to reduce those emissions can act to reduce the price advantages of diesel over gasoline. In addition, diesel fuel emits more carbon dioxide per unit than gasoline, offsetting some of its efficiency benefits with its greenhouse gas emissions.

Get Sample Copy of Report at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/136489/

Diesel fuel is a mixture of hydrocarbons obtained by distillation of crude oil. The important properties which are used to characterize diesel fuel include cetane number (or cetane index), fuel volatility, density, viscosity, cold behavior, and sulfur content. Diesel fuel specifications differ for various fuel grades and in different countries.

The Diesel is classified into the #1 diesel fuel, #2 diesel fuel and other according to the product type. As of 2018, #2 diesel fuel segments dominates the market contributing more than 64% of the total market share, reach to 722 million tons, while #1 diesel fuel is 260 million tons. Diesel is major applied in automotive, railway, marine others industry, in 2018, demand for automotive industry occupied the largest market, with 44.80% share, reach to 513.1 million tons, while Railway industry seen a faster growth in the last few years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Diesel market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 963.2 million by 2024, from US$ 871 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Diesel business

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Diesel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Diesel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

#1 Diesel Fuel

#2 Diesel Fuel

Other

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Railway

Marine

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BP

Shell

CNPC

EXXON MOBIL

Sinopec

Indian Oil

TOTAL

Pertamina

Chevron

Petronas

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Purchase Copy of This Report at https://www.search4research.com/buy/136489

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Diesel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Diesel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Diesel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Diesel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Diesel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Get More Information about this report at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/136489/global-diesel-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]