Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, by Storage Solution, Vehicle Type, End-Use, and Geography – Global Trends, and Forecast til 2025

Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) is a high purity chemical solution, which contains 32.5% (v/v) Urea with pure deionized water. The main application of DEF is in Selective Catalytic Reduction Process in order to reduce NOx concentration of exhaust from both on road & off road diesel engines. DEF gained popularity after implementation of level-3 regulation by Environmental Protection Agency about reduction of NOx emission.

Market Dynamics

The growth of global diesel exhaust fluid market is mainly driven by growing demand for diesel exhaust fluid to reduce NOx emissions. Among vehicle type, commercial vehicles segment, held highest revenue share in global diesel exhaust fluid market in 2016. Owing to increasing demand for diesel exhaust fluid in commercial vehicles fuelled by increasing number of LCV & HCV, the trend is projected to be continued over the forecast period. North America dominated in global diesel exhaust fluid market in 2016 and the region is projected to maintain its dominance in the near future. The growth of North America diesel exhaust fluid market is mainly driven by strict government NOx emission regulations. Asia Pacific is projected to indicate significant growth due to favorable growth of automotive industry in emerging economies such as China, India and various others.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of diesel exhaust fluid and provides market size (US$ Billion) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017 – 2025), considering 2016 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global diesel exhaust fluid market on the basis of the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study includes Yara International, BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Agrium Inc., Cummins Inc., Shell ROTELLA (Royal Dutch Shell Inc.), Mitsui Chemicals Inc., KOST USA among others.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launch, technology upgrade, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global diesel exhaust fluid market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, diesel exhaust fluid manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the diesel exhaust fluid market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By Storage Solution:

Bulk Storage Tanks

Portable Containers

Dispenser

Others

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger

Commercial

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By End-Use:

OEM

Aftermarket

