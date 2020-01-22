Die Casting Machine Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Die casting is a manufacturing process for producing accurately dimensioned, sharply defined, smooth or textured-surface metal parts. It is accomplished by forcing molten metal under high pressure into reusable metal dies. The process is often described as the shortest distance between raw material and finished product.
Scope of the Global Die Casting Machine Market Report
This report focuses on the Die Casting Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
For industry structure analysis, the Die Casting Machine industry is not that concentrated. The top five producers account for about 48.89% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest consumption area of Die Casting Machine.
China occupied 41.28% of the consumption market in 2016. It is followed by Europe, which respectively have around 15.05% of the global total industry.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Die Casting Machine producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel price. This year, as the downturn of global steel industry, the Die Casting Machine price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.
For forecast, the global Die Casting Machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~7%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Die Casting Machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
The worldwide market for Die Casting Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 2840 million US$ in 2024, from 1910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Die Casting Machine Market Segment by Manufacturers
Buhler
Toshiba Machine
Frech
UBE Machinery
Italpresse
Toyo Machinery & Metal
Colosio Srl
Birch Machinery Company
Zitai Machines
L.K. Group
Yizumi Group
Guannan Die Casting Machine
Suzhou Sanji
Wuxi Xinjiasheng
Huachen
Ningbo Dongfang
Global Die Casting Machine Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Die Casting Machine Market Segment by Type
Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine
Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine
Global Die Casting Machine Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automobile Industry
Instruments
3C Industry
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global Die Casting Machine Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Die Casting Machine Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Die Casting Machine Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Die Casting Machine Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Die Casting Machine Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Die Casting Machine Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Die Casting Machine Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Die Casting Machine Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
