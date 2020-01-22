Die Casting Machine Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Die casting is a manufacturing process for producing accurately dimensioned, sharply defined, smooth or textured-surface metal parts. It is accomplished by forcing molten metal under high pressure into reusable metal dies. The process is often described as the shortest distance between raw material and finished product.

Scope of the Global Die Casting Machine Market Report

This report focuses on the Die Casting Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For industry structure analysis, the Die Casting Machine industry is not that concentrated. The top five producers account for about 48.89% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest consumption area of Die Casting Machine.

China occupied 41.28% of the consumption market in 2016. It is followed by Europe, which respectively have around 15.05% of the global total industry.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Die Casting Machine producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel price. This year, as the downturn of global steel industry, the Die Casting Machine price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

For forecast, the global Die Casting Machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~7%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Die Casting Machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Die Casting Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 2840 million US$ in 2024, from 1910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Die Casting Machine Market Segment by Manufacturers

Global Die Casting Machine Market Segment by regional analysis covers

Global Die Casting Machine Market Segment by Type

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine

Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine

Global Die Casting Machine Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Industry

Instruments

3C Industry

Others

