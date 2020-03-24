Diastatic Malt Market Value Chain and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Diastatic malt is a grain which has been sprouted then dried and then grounded to powder form or further processed to liquid extract. Sprouting the grains activates the enzymes in the kernels and the drying process helps prevent the germination and locks down the activated enzymes in the grains. Diastatic malt is a type of malt that contains sugar breaking active enzymes; especially amylase, while the non-diastatic malt does not contain any enzymes. This enzyme in the diastatic malt breaks down the starches into sugar which accelerates the fermentation process and is mostly used in the bakery industry, in the dough making. The enzymes in the diastatic malt powder or the extract helps with the strong rise, crust and crumb texture of the bakery dough. Also, the extract promotes the browning reaction in the dough during the baking process resulting in a beautiful crust colour. Additionally, it also improves the machinability of the dough and adds little contribution to the flavour.

High Demand for the Baked Goods and Ready-To-Bake Products is Creating Positive Market Outlook : Major driver for the diastatic malt market is the high-demand in the food and beverage industry for use in the bakery products, dairy products, beverages, etc. Bakery products of the food and beverage industry sub-segment is likely to have major share after beverage industry. The consumption of bakery products in Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea is increasing due to the entry of various private label bakeries and small franchises into the bakery market. Also, the availability of ready-to-bake dough in the market of the European countries are encouraging the consumer to try home-baking. This trend in the market is resulting into the increase in the demand for the diastatic malt powder for use in the bakery products.

Another major driver for the demand of the diastatic malt is the high consumption of the alcoholic beverages in the high-income countries from North American and European region, with beer consumption increasing. However, the per capita alcohol consumption in these high-income countries such as Germany, U.S., U.K., Belgium, Italy, France, and Australia is stagnant over the last decade. Whereas, in the developing nations such as Brazil, India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Nigeria the per capita consumption of alcohol is increasing. The wide variety of flavours, colours and range of Lintner degrees are provided by the diastatic malt.

Diastatic Malt Market Segmentation : The diastatic malt market can be segmented on the basis of form, nature, end use, and sales channel. On the basis of form, the diastatic malt market can be segmented as: Dry , Whole, Powder , Liquid, On the basis of nature, the diastatic malt market can be segmented as: Organic, Conventional On the basis of end use, the diastatic malt market can be segmented as: Food and Beverage Industry , Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Beverages , Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, On the basis of source, the diastatic malt market can be segmented as: Wheatm, Barley, Maize, Rye, Others, On the basis of distribution channel, the diastatic malt market can be segmented as: Direct Sales/B2B, Indirect Sales/B2C , Intermediate/Bulk Distributors, Online Retailers, Specialty Stores

Diastatic Malt Market: Regional Analysis : The market for diastatic malt is robust in the European and North American countries due to the presence of long standing malt industry. On the other hand, the market growth of the diastatic malt is majorly supported by the emergence of new small malting companies in the developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Bangladesh, etc. The high-demand for the diastatic malt in the developing countries is driven by the factors such as increasing GDP, increase in the consumer spending, and favourable government policies.

Diastatic Malt Market: Key Participants : Some of the market participants in the diastatic malt market are: Bob’s Red Mill, Munton’s Plc., Malt Products Corporation, Weyermann, Shipton Mill Ltd., United Canadian Malt, Ltd., Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., MEURA, Diastatische Producten, Heinrich Kling Mälzerei GmbH & Co. KG