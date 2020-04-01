Diaphragm Seal Systems Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2026

Diaphragm seal is used to separate the medium to be measured from the process in order to protect the vulnerable measuring element. It is also used to transfers the pressure to the pressure measuring instruments. With the help of a diaphragm seal, pressure measuring instruments can be adjusted in the most difficult condition within process industries. Mostly, diaphragm seals are mounted on the measuring instrument that are joined to a pipeline, a tank or a process reactor via rigid connection.

The demand for diaphragm seals is rising as it protects the pressure measuring instrument from environmentally hazardous, aggressive, corrosive, adhesive, crystallizing, highly viscous or toxic media. The adoption of diaphragm seals is rapidly growing due to the various advantages offered by it such as easily dismountable and offers accurate pressure measurements. They are easy to install and operate, thus ensuring a high level of operational reliability. Also the process medium can be prevented from entering directly into the pressure-sensing assemblage of the pressure transmitter.

Diaphragm seals are compatible with almost all pressure instruments such as pressure switches, process transmitters, and pressure sensors, hence, the demand for diaphragm seal systems is boosting in various industries such as chemical, petroleum, food and pharmaceutical. The penetration of diaphragm seals is rapidly growing in chemical and petroleum industries as it plays an important role in liquid level measurements in pressure retaining tanks and protect sensitive instrumentation ensuring accuracy and reliability.

As well as a diaphragm seal system protects the gauge from extreme heat as it is designed with a cooling element. Furthermore, a diaphragm seals are vulnerable to failure via numerous mechanisms, such as Ozone cracking and it may hamper the growth of the global diaphragm seal systems market.

The global diaphragm seal systems market can be segmented by material, product, by application and by geography. In terms of material, the global diaphragm seal systems market can be segmented into flange type, threaded type and sterile type. Flange type segment is expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing use of flange type diaphragm seal systems for aggressive, highly viscous, or hot media. On the basis of material, the global diaphragm seal systems market can be segmented into stainless steel, carbon steel.