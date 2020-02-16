The introduction of stringent vehicle safety regulations due to the increase in number of accidents has increased concerns over the integration of advanced safety systems in cars and is driving the number of telematics mandates by various governments such as Brazil, Europe, and Russia. This growing demand for higher bandwidth application in automotive applications has led to the development of high-speed data buses and densely populated MEMS devices. MEMS provides safety features such as airbag systems, automatic door locks, headlight leveling, and inertial brake lights. This will drive the demand for semiconductor materials in the automotive industry, which in turn, will drive the growth of the market.