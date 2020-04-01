Diamond Market Outlook 2025: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

Diamond mining industry comprises establishments engaged in extraction of diamonds from the earth and it also involves additional processes like polishing and cutting. Diamonds are recovered through different stages such as crushingscrubbingcyclonic separation plantrecovery and cleaningweighing and packaging. The global Diamond Market 2019 research is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the industry and provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

This report presents the worldwide Diamond Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Diamond Market Report including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Global Diamond Market status, size, outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries.

In late 2015Lucara Diamond Corporation made transition to a new X-Ray Transmission (XRT) technology at its Karowe mine in Botswanaafter a lengthy consultation process with global developers. The technology relies on the diamonds ability to absorb X-ray radiation. Diamonds absorb less radiation then most of the minerals. Under this technology a mineral concentrate is passed through sensors that bombard each stone with X-raysand measure the absorption of each stone. XRT technology is quickly becoming the standard in the industryas new mines begin using it and older mines make a transition to it. For instanceTomras machines were installed at the Renard mine by Stornoway Diamond Corporationand Russian-built versions are being trialed by ALROSA.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Diamond include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Top leading key Players in the Diamond Market Rockwell Diamonds,Anglo American,Gem Diamonds,Petra Diamonds,Lucara

Diamond Breakdown Data by Type

Natural Diamond,Synthetic Diamond

Diamond Breakdown Data by Application

Construction & Mining,Electronics,Jewellery,Healthcare,Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States,Europe,China, Japan, South Korea,Other Regions

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Diamond Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Diamond Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Global Diamond market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Diamond. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Diamond Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

