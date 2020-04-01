Diamond Market – How the Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years

Diamond mining industry comprises establishments engaged in extraction of diamonds from the earth and it also involves additional processes like polishing and cutting. Diamonds are recovered through different stages such as crushingscrubbingcyclonic separation plantrecovery and cleaningweighing and packaging.

Scope of the Report:

this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Diamond market by product type and applications/end industries.

In late 2015Lucara Diamond Corporation made transition to a new X-Ray Transmission (XRT) technology at its Karowe mine in Botswanaafter a lengthy consultation process with global developers. The technology relies on the diamond’s ability to absorb X-ray radiation. Diamonds absorb less radiation then most of the minerals. Under this technology a mineral concentrate is passed through sensors that bombard each stone with X-raysand measure the absorption of each stone. XRT technology is quickly becoming the standard in the industryas new mines begin using it and older mines make a transition to it. For instanceTomra’s machines were installed at the Renard mine by Stornoway Diamond Corporationand Russian-built versions are being trialed by ALROSA.

The global Diamond market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Diamond.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Rockwell Diamonds

Anglo American

Gem Diamonds

Petra Diamonds

Lucara

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Diamond

Synthetic Diamond

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction & Mining

Electronics

Jewellery

Healthcare

Others

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Diamond Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Diamond Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Diamond Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Diamond Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Diamond Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Diamond Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Diamond Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Diamond by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Diamond Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Diamond Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Diamond Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

